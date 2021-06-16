Trending

Euro 2020: Wales vs Turkey line-ups revealed

Wales vs Turkey kicks off at 5pm - and the teams are out

Gareth Bale
Wales vs Turkey kicks off in Baku at 5pm - and Rob Page has made no changes heading into the second group game.

Wales didn't get off to the best start, putting in a limp performance in Azerbaijan against Switzerland. The Dragons did at least get a point in the game though, thanks to a Kieffer Moore equaliser.

The striker leads the line for the Welsh once more; Danny Ward is in goal again following his solid performance and Dan James keeps his place ahead of Harry Wilson on the lefthand side.

Wales

4-3-3

12. Ward (GK)

14. Roberts (RB)
22. Mepham (CB)
6. Rodon (CB)
4. Davies (LB)

10. Ramsey
7. Allen
16. Morrell

11. Bale
13. Moore
20. James

Turkey

4-1-4-1

23. Ugurcan (GK)

2. Celik (RB)
4. Soyuncu (CB)
22. Ayhan (CB)
13. Meras (LB)

5. Okay (DM)

9. Karaman (RM)
10. Calhanoglu (CM)
6. Tufan (CM)
7. Under (LM)

17. Burak (ST)