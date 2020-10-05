Final chance to get FIFA 21 early before Friday's full release: What are Ultimate Edition and Champions Edition?

FIFA 21 has suffered from a delayed release, due to coronavirus causing havoc with the football schedule worldwide. And with no demo version this year, fans of the series have had no opportunity to play the new edition. Until now.

The standard game may not go on general release until Friday, October 9, but if you purchase the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or FIFA 21 Champions Edition, you'll get early access from Tuesday, October 6.

The two editions come at a dearer price than the normal game, but as well as getting the game before anyone else, you'll get a host of extras too.

Here's how you can get FIFA 21 early – and why you should bother.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition

Buy FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition for PS4 for £89.99 – Amazon, downloadable on October 6

Buy FIFA 21 Ultimate edition for Xbox One for £89.99 – Argos, downloadable on October 6

This Ultimate Edition is, unsurprisingly, the big offering from FIFA this year. It costs a steep £35 more than the standard package, but as well as getting to play three days early, it also features:

Career Mode Homegrown Talent (local youth prospect with world-class potential)

Up to 24 FUT 21 Rare Gold Packs (2 per week for 12 weeks)

1 Cover Star Loan FUT Item for 5 matches

1 FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick FUT Item (Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches)

Special Edition FUT kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 Champions Edition

Pre-order FIFA 21 Champions Edition for Xbox One for £79.99 – from Argos, or from Amazon, downloadable October 6

Pre-order FIFA 21 Champions Edition for PS4 for £79.99 – Argos, downloadable October 6

The Champions Edition comes £10 cheaper than its Ultimate counterpart, but is still available from the same early October 6 date.

Up to 12 FUT 21 Rare Gold Packs (1 per week for 12 weeks)

1 Cover Star Loan FUT Item (for 5 FUT matches)

Career Mode Homegrown Talent (local youth prospect with world-class potential)

1 FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick Item (Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches)

Special Edition FUT kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 Standard Edition

Still not convinced? You can pre-order FIFA 21 here for PS4, Xbox One and PC for £54.99 .

