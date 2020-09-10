Trending

FIFA 21 ratings: The 100 best players revealed

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the FIFA 21 ratings - but who else makes the best 100 players on the game?

FIFA 21
(Image credit: EA)

Just under a month now until FIFA 21 hits shelves - and the top 100 players on the game have been announced.

No surprises for guessing numbers one and two on the game. Barcelona's Lionel Messi is top dog, with Juventus's - sorry, Piemonte Calcio's - Cristiano Ronaldo lagging in second.

Robert Lewandowski's outstanding season at Bayern Munich is rewarded with third place. It's the Pole's highest-ever rating in FIFA.

Fourth goes to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, who may not have won much last campaign but equalled Thierry Henry's long-standing assist record in the league. Champions League runner-up and Paris Saint-Germain boy-king Neymar sits in fifth. He's been the third-rated player of the last few seasons behind Messi and Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is the highest-rated player between the sticks - he's the next name on the list followed by Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. He's the highest-rated defender.

Cover star Kylian Mbappé sneaks in ahead of Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané to complete the top 10.  

The list in full:

  1. Lionel Messi: 93
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo: 92
  3. Robert Lewandowski: 91
  4. Kevin de Bruyne: 91
  5. Neymar: 91
  6. Jan Oblak: 91
  7. Virgil van Dijk: 90
  8. Kylian Mbappé: 90
  9. Mohamed Salah: 90
  10. Sadio Mané: 90
  11. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 90
  12. Alisson Becker: 90
  13. Sergio Ramos: 89
  14. Manuel Neuer: 89
  15. Sergio Aguero: 89
  16. Karim Benzema: 89
  17. Casemiro: 89
  18. Thibault Courtois: 89
  19. Joshua Kimmich: 88
  20. Toni Kroos: 88
  21. Harry Kane: 88
  22. Eden Hazard: 88
  23. Raheeem Sterling: 88
  24. Paulo Dybala: 88
  25. Ederson: 88
  26. N'Golo Kanté: 88
  27. Samir Handanovic: 88
  28. Kalidou Koulibaly: 87
  29. Luka Modric
  30. Ciro Immobile: 87
  31. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 87
  32. Bruno Fernandes: 87
  33. Angel Di Maria: 87
  34. Jadon Sancho: 87
  35. Son Heung-min: 87
  36. Luis Suarez: 87
  37. Trent Alexander-Arnold: 87
  38. Antoine Griezmann: 87
  39. Aymeric Laporte: 87
  40. Wojciech Szszesny: 87
  41. Roberto Firmino: 87
  42. Bernardo Silva: 87
  43. Andrew Robertson: 87
  44. Fabinho: 87
  45. Keylor Navas: 87
  46. Sergio Busquets: 87
  47. Giorgio Chiellini: 87
  48. Hugo Lloris: 87
  49. Thomas Muller: 86
  50. Jamie Vardy: 86
  51. Paul Pogba: 86
  52. Marco Verratti: 86
  53. Gerard Pique: 86
  54. Alejandro Gomez: 86
  55. Jordan Henderson: 86
  56. Dani Carvajal: 86
  57. Mats Hummels: 86
  58. David Silva: 86
  59. David De Gea: 86
  60. Raphael Varane: 86
  61. Jordi Alba: 86
  62. Yann Sommer: 86
  63. Serge Gnabry: 85
  64. Marquinhos: 85
  65. Romelu Lukaku: 85
  66. Thiago: 85
  67. Kai Havertz: 85
  68. Luis Alberto: 85
  69. Riyad Mahrez: 85
  70. Memphis Depay: 85
  71. Gianluigi Donnarumma: 85
  72. Hakim Ziyech: 85
  73. Marco Reus: 85
  74. Timo Werner: 85
  75. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 85
  76. Georginio Wijnaldum: 85
  77. Matthijs De Ligt: 85
  78. Thiago Silva: 85
  79. Ricardo Pereira: 85
  80. Lorenzo Insigne: 85
  81. Miralem Pjanic: 85
  82. Marcus Rashford: 85
  83. Leroy Sané: 85
  84. Dani Parejo: 85
  85. Milan Skriniar: 85
  86. Koke: 85
  87. Dries Mertens: 85
  88. Bernd Leno: 85
  89. Clement Lenglet: 85
  90. Leonardo Bonucci: 85
  91. Frenkie De Jong: 85
  92. Rodri: 85
  93. Peter Gulasci: 85
  94. Toby Alderweireld: 85
  95. Diego Godin: 85
  96. Mauro Icardi: 85
  97. Kyle Walker: 85
  98. Alex Sandro: 85
  99. Christian Eriksen: 85
  100. Erling Haaland: 84

