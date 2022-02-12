Gareth Bale starts for Real Madrid for first time in six months

Real Madrid fans would have done a double-take when they glanced at their team's starting line-up for Saturday's LaLiga match at Villarreal and saw a name they hadn't seen in a while.

That's right, Gareth Bale was recalled to the team, making his first appearance in a Real shirt for six months.

Despite starting the first three games of the season since returning to Real after a season-long loan back at Tottenham, Bale has become a forgotten man in the last few months.

He has mostly been warming the bench, sharing a joke or two with Eden Hazard, his new companion on the sidelines.

But he was recalled to the starting line-up against Villarreal, with coach Carlo Ancelotti keeping one eye on Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg away to Paris Saint-Germain.

And it should be said that Bale has a fantastic record against Villarreal, particularly away from home.

He scored his first ever goal for Real away to the Yellow Submarine on his debut in 2013 shortly after completing his then world-record move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He also scored in a 3-2 away win for Real in the 2016/17 season on their way to winning the LaLiga title and netted the following season a the Estadio La Ceramica in a 2-2 draw.

His last visit to Villarreal was perhaps his most eventful, scoring twice in a 2-2 draw but then getting sent off in injury time.

Bale's return to action will please Wales fans as they will want their star man in top shape when they face Austria in a play-off to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.