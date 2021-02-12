La Liga News and Features
Liverpool transfer news: PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe amid contractual uncertainty
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international has less than 18 months remaining on his deal
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Uruguay international is reportedly been watched by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side
Liverpool transfer news: Reds dealt blow in Kylian Mbappe pursuit as PSG star makes decision
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international is reportedly happy to see out his contract at the Parc des Princes
Manchester City transfer news: Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman makes Eric Garcia admission
By FourFourTwo Staff
The centre-back looks set to return to the Camp Nou when his contract expires this summer
Manchester City transfer news: Former Argentine team-mate urges Lionel Messi to join club
By FourFourTwo Staff
Pablo Zabaleta believes the Barcelona forward would thrive at the Etihad Stadium
Arsenal transfer news: Real Madrid name price for permanent Dani Ceballos move
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Gunners could try and sign the Spanish loanee ahead of next season
Manchester City transfer news: Real Madrid weighing up summer move for Aymeric Laporte
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium this season
Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta’s side handed boost in Isco pursuit
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Real Madrid playmaker could be on the way out of the Spanish capital this summer
No Premier League return for Diego Costa with striker set for Brazil move
By FourFourTwo Staff
The controversial former Chelsea man has travelled to South America to complete a move to his boyhood club
