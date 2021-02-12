La Liga News and Features

Trending

Liverpool transfer news: PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe amid contractual uncertainty

The France international has less than 18 months remaining on his deal

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde

The Uruguay international is reportedly been watched by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

Liverpool transfer news: Reds dealt blow in Kylian Mbappe pursuit as PSG star makes decision

The France international is reportedly happy to see out his contract at the Parc des Princes

Manchester City transfer news: Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman makes Eric Garcia admission

The centre-back looks set to return to the Camp Nou when his contract expires this summer

Manchester City transfer news: Former Argentine team-mate urges Lionel Messi to join club

Pablo Zabaleta believes the Barcelona forward would thrive at the Etihad Stadium

Arsenal transfer news: Real Madrid name price for permanent Dani Ceballos move

The Gunners could try and sign the Spanish loanee ahead of next season

Manchester City transfer news: Real Madrid weighing up summer move for Aymeric Laporte

The France international has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium this season

Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta’s side handed boost in Isco pursuit

The Real Madrid playmaker could be on the way out of the Spanish capital this summer

No Premier League return for Diego Costa with striker set for Brazil move

The controversial former Chelsea man has travelled to South America to complete a move to his boyhood club

Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane tops star-studded shortlist

The France international is on United's list of defensive targets for the summer

