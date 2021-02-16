Trending

Real Madrid News and Features

Name: Real Madrid

Founded: 1902 (as Madrid Football Club, became Real Madrid in 1920)

Home ground: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

League Titles: 33

Instagram: @realmadrid

Real Madrid have won the European Cup more than any other club, lifting the trophy 13 times.

They were champions for each of the first five years of the competition, starting in 1955-56, and have won four of the last six editions, with three of those triumphs coming under Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman also won it as a Real player – other greats to have worn the famous white shirt include Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas.

Latest about Real Madrid

Inter Milan

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?

Posted

Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?

Football quiz
Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool transfer news: PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe amid contractual uncertainty

By FourFourTwo Staff

The France international has less than 18 months remaining on his deal

Dani Ceballos

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners want to sign Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan on permanent deals

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mikel Arteta's side want to bring in the two loanees on a full-time basis

Kylian Mbappe

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons

Quiz
Federico Valverde

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Uruguay international is reportedly been watched by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool transfer news: Kylian Mbappe speaks about PSG future after Barcelona treble

By FourFourTwo Staff

The France international delivered a stunning performance at the Camp Nou on Tuesday

Champions League

Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Posted

UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

UCL
Champions League ball

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?

Quiz
Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool transfer news: Reds dealt blow in Kylian Mbappe pursuit as PSG star makes decision

By FourFourTwo Staff

The France international is reportedly happy to see out his contract at the Parc des Princes

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Posted

Quiz There have been over 50 years of finals in Europe - but how many teams can you name that have competed in them?

Quiz
123...789NextArchives