Real Madrid News and Features

Name: Real Madrid
Founded: 1902 (as Madrid Football Club, became Real Madrid in 1920)
Home ground: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
League Titles: 33
Instagram: @realmadrid
Real Madrid have won the European Cup more than any other club, lifting the trophy 13 times.
They were champions for each of the first five years of the competition, starting in 1955-56, and have won four of the last six editions, with three of those triumphs coming under Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman also won it as a Real player – other greats to have worn the famous white shirt include Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas.
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?
Liverpool transfer news: PSG name asking price for Kylian Mbappe amid contractual uncertainty
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international has less than 18 months remaining on his deal
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners want to sign Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan on permanent deals
By FourFourTwo Staff
Mikel Arteta's side want to bring in the two loanees on a full-time basis
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Uruguay international is reportedly been watched by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side
Liverpool transfer news: Kylian Mbappe speaks about PSG future after Barcelona treble
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international delivered a stunning performance at the Camp Nou on Tuesday
Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?
Liverpool transfer news: Reds dealt blow in Kylian Mbappe pursuit as PSG star makes decision
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international is reportedly happy to see out his contract at the Parc des Princes
