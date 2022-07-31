Germany's Alexandra Popp out of Euro 2022 final vs England due to injury
By Ben Hayward published
Germany's top scorer Alexandra Popp is out of the women's Euro 2022 final against England at Wembley due to injury
Germany striker Alexandra Popp will play no part in the Euro 2022 final against England at Wembley after suffering an injury in the pre-match warm-up.
Popp, who missed the previous two European Championships due to injury, has been Germany's star player in this tournament with six goals for the eight-time champions en route to the final.
The 31-year-old, who plays for Wolfsburg, was visibly upset ahead of kick-off after appearing to suffer a problem during the warm-up.
Popp, who had netted in every game for Germany at Euro 2022, has been replaced in the starting line-up by Bayern Munich striker Lea Schuller, the Bundesliga's leading scorer last season.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
