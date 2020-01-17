Hasenhuttl may not be able to call on Valery against Wolves

Yan Valery is Southampton’s only injury concern ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves at St Mary’s.

Full-back Valery has been suffering from a viral infection so may not be ready in time for Saturday’s league clash.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will continue to rotate his forwards in a bid to keep his squad fresh through the hectic fixture schedule.

Wolves full-back Ruben Vinagre is likely to be sidelined for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury.

Vinagre pulled up late on in Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup third round defeat at Manchester United and Ryan Giles has been recalled from his loan at Shrewsbury as cover.

Willy Boly (fractured leg) is out while Diogo Jota has not recovered from a serious dead leg.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Soares, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Long, Ings, Gunn, Yoshida, Adams, Djenepo, Romeu, Boufal, Obafemi, Vokins.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Kilman, Jonny, Bennett, Sanderson, Giles, Perry, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Jimenez, Campbell, Traore, Neto.