Wolverhampton Wanderers News and Features

Name: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Founded: 1877

Home ground: Molineux

League Titles: 3

Instagram: @wolves

Wolves won their three league titles under Stan Cullins in the 1950s and they became the first club to play under floodlights, the most notable friendly coming against Hungarian champions Honved. FA Cup success came in 1960 and they were runners up in the UEFA Cup in 1972.

Under current owners Fosun Wolves returned to the top flight in 2018 and qualified for the Europa League a year later. Former players include Billy Wright, Bert Williams, Steve Bull and Joleon Lescott.