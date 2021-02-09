Southampton News and Features
Name: Southampton
Founded: 1885
Home ground: St Mary's
League Titles: 0
Instagram: @southamptonfc
Southampton are best known for their unerring knack at bringing through young talent, from Gareth Bale to Matthew Le Tissier. Their nickname hails from their beginnings as a church team in St Mary’s – an area of the city they returned to in 2001 when leaving The Dell. The 1976 FA Cup remains the only major trophy in Southampton's history but there have been several other near misses, most recently the EFL Cup final of 2017. There have been ups and downs, as well as close calls financially, but the club is now established in the Premier League.
