Southampton News and Features

Name: Southampton

Founded: 1885

Home ground: St Mary's

League Titles: 0

Instagram: @southamptonfc

Southampton are best known for their unerring knack at bringing through young talent, from Gareth Bale to Matthew Le Tissier. Their nickname hails from their beginnings as a church team in St Mary’s – an area of the city they returned to in 2001 when leaving The Dell. The 1976 FA Cup remains the only major trophy in Southampton's history but there have been several other near misses, most recently the EFL Cup final of 2017. There have been ups and downs, as well as close calls financially, but the club is now established in the Premier League.