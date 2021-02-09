Trending

Southampton News and Features

Name: Southampton

Founded: 1885

Home ground: St Mary's

League Titles: 0

Instagram: @southamptonfc

Southampton are best known for their unerring knack at bringing through young talent, from Gareth Bale to Matthew Le Tissier. Their nickname hails from their beginnings as a church team in St Mary’s – an area of the city they returned to in 2001 when leaving The Dell. The 1976 FA Cup remains the only major trophy in Southampton's history but there have been several other near misses, most recently the EFL Cup final of 2017. There have been ups and downs, as well as close calls financially, but the club is now established in the Premier League.

Latest about Southampton

Nike Flight new Premier League ball February 2021

New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season

By Conor Pope

The new Nike Flight Premier League ball will be used for the first time on February 19 – and features throwback Total 90 design

Thierry Henry

Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Thousands of players have netted in the Prem - we're looking for the top 60 countries that they represented

Quiz
Premier League live stream

Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Posted

Premier League Premier League live streams are all on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

Premier League
Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

Premier League
Southampton v Wolves live stream

Southampton v Wolves live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Southampton v Wolves live stream, as Nuno Espirito Santo's side seek revenge

Buying guide
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 3: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

By FourFourTwo Staff

BETS We've pitted three of the best tipsters against each other in a month-long competition - here are your tips for this week's clashes

BETS
Mike Dean

In defence of the referee: what ex-pro pundits are getting wrong

By Jack Tooth

Referees are coming under more criticism lately – but are ex-players really right to suggest they know better?

FA Cup

Quiz! Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?

Posted

Football quiz Forget the giant killers - we're looking for killers in front of goal

Football quiz
Wolves v Southampton live stream

Wolves v Southampton live stream: how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Wolves v Southampton live stream, as two Premier League sides meet in the fifth round

Buying guide
Danny Ings

Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola’s side eyeing Danny Ings and Romelu Lukaku

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Citizens are looking for a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who could leave this summer

123...789NextArchives