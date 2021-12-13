How to watch the Europa Conference League play-off draw: Everything you need to know, including date, time, seeds and fixtures

How to watch the Europa Conference League last-16 draw couldn't be easier, with coverage readily available around the world.

Here's how to watch the Europa Conference League last-16 draw...

How to watch the Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Where can I watch?

As ever, the Europa Conference League draw will be broadcast on BT Sport - the official UK broadcaster of the tournament.

Coverage will also be available on YouTube and UEFA.com. You can watch for free on there.

The draw begins at 1pm GMT, on Monday 13 December.

How to watch the Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Who's in the draw?

As with the Champions League, the Europa League third-placed sides will face off against Europa Conference League group runners-up.

Sparta Prague, PSV Eindhoven, Leicester City, Fenerbahce, Marseille, Midtjylland, Celtic and Rapid Wien have all dropped down from the Europa League.

These teams will each face one of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Partizan, Bodo/Glimt, Randers, Slavia Prague, PAOK, Qarabag and one of either Vitesse or Tottenham - depending on who goes through - who all finished second in their respective groups in the Europa Conference League.

Group winners have a bye in this stage of the competition and will play the winners of the play-off ties. The Europa Conference group winners are LASK, Gent, Roma, AZ, Feyenoord, Copenhagen, Rennes and Basel.

How to watch the Europa Conference League last-16 draw: When is the next round?

The first legs of the play-off ties will be played on 17 February, and the second legs will be played on 24 February 2022.

Following that, the first legs of the last-16 will be played on 10 March, and the second legs will be played on 17 March 2022.

How to watch the Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Who are the favourites?

According to Betfair, Leicester City are favourites for the Europa Conference League title at 11/2.

They're followed by Tottenham and Marseille at 7/1. PSV are 9/1 and Rennes are 10/1.

