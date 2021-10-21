Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
Football Manager 2022 is released on November 9 - and these are the wonderkids we expect to do big things
Fans have been speculating about which wonderkids will be best-rated in Football Manager 2022, ever since the 2021 version of the game was updated in March.
While FM don't release the list explicitly, however, there are young players that we can expect to have extraordinary potential on this year's game, from their exploits in the real world.
While we can't be sure of which players to keep an eye on just yet, these are ones that we're tipping for big things on the game this time around...
Goalkeeepers
In Football Manager, goalkeeper is the one position that you want a little experience in - but if you can pick up a wonderkid, you might as well.
Given that keepers tend to mature later, your best best is probably to sign a keeper aged between 23 and 26 if you're playing the long game. Still, with these options all under 21 set to mature into formidable custodians over the next couple of decades of your save, it's worth having a young stopper or two in the ranks.
|Player
|Club
|Nation
|Age
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|Genk
|Belgium
|19
|Manuel Gasparini
|Legnago Salus
|Italy
|19
|Gavin Bazunu
|Portsmouth
|Republic of Ireland
|19
|Alejandro Iturbe
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|18
|Mikki van Sas
|Manchester City
|Netherlands
|17
|Alex Padilla
|Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|18
|Lucao
|Vasco Da Gama
|Brazil
|20
|Cristian
|Atletico Mineiro
|Brazil
|19
|Ivan Martinez
|Castellon
|Spain
|19
|Charlie Setford
|Ajax
|England
|17
|Lucas Chevalier
|Valenciennes
|France
|19
|Alessandro Russo
|Alessandria Calcio
|Italy
|20
|Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro
|AZ Alkmaar
|Netherlands
|17
|Diogo Pinto
|Sporting Lisbon
|Portugal
|17
|Theo Sander
|Aalborg
|Norway
|16
|Francisco Meixedo
|Porto
|Portugal
|20
|Matheus Donelli
|Corinthians
|Brazil
|19
|Plamen Andreev
|Levski Sofia
|Bulgaria
|16
|Coniah Boyce-Clarke
|Reading
|England
|18
|Chris Brady
|Chicago Fire
|United States
|18
Right-backs
If you take over an English side in FM, chances are your academy will have five right-backs ready and waiting for you, right?
All jokes aside, right-back is an interesting position of potential. There are naturally more right-footers than left in the game, leaving a clutch of footballers who were shunted out to right-back for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they're natural defenders not good enough in the centre - or maybe they're rapid wingers, capable of man-marking.
One thing to look for in the modern game: a midfielder profile now playing at right-back. Always look through the stats to see what kind of full-back you're signing.
|Player
|Club
|Nation
|Age
|Devyne Rensch
|Ajax
|Netherlands
|18
|Lucas Calegari
|Fluminense
|Brazil
|19
|Rodrigo Pinheiro
|Porto
|Portugal
|19
|Valentino Livramento
|Southampton
|England
|18
|Scott Jack
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|England
|18
|Sergino Dest
|Barcelona
|United States
|20
|Josha Vagnoman
|Hamburg
|Germany
|20
|Kyriani Sabbe
|Club Brugge
|Belgium
|16
|Yan Couto
|Braga
|Brazil
|19
|Asier Grande
|Arenas Club
|Spain
|19
|Filipe Cruz
|Benfica
|Portugal
|18
|Malo Gusto
|Olympique Lyonnais
|France
|18
|Calvin Ramsay
|Aberdeen
|Scotland
|17
|Yari Stevens
|Gent
|Belgium
|17
|Joseda
|Valencia
|Spain
|19
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|England
|20
Centre-backs
Buy a dominant centre-back now and you can sort your team for the next 15 years. While many defenders on the game come with adjustment periods, however, it's more than possible that you can use a wonderkid as your third- or fourth-choice in defence.
And with a lot of centre-backs in Football Manager, versatility is your friend. Some of these lads might be able to fill in at full-back for you or even in defensive midfield, should you be trying to hold onto a lead.
|Player
|Club
|Nation
|Age
|Josko Gvardiol
|RB Leipzig
|Croatia
|19
|Tanguy Nianzou
|Bayern Munich
|France
|19
|Bright Arrey-Mbi
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|18
|Wesley Fofana
|Leicester City
|France
|20
|Ethan Ampadu
|Venezia
|Wales
|20
|Alvaro Carrillo
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|19
|William Saliba
|Olympique Marseille
|France
|20
|Leon King
|Rangers
|Scotland
|17
|Nnamdi Collins
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|17
|Leonidas Stergiou
|St. Gallen
|Switzerland
|19
|Kaiky
|Santos
|Brazil
|17
|Max Normann Williamson
|Levanger
|Norway
|18
|El Chadaille Bitshiabu
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|16
|Olivier Aertssen
|Ajax
|Netherlands
|17
|Andrea Papetti
|Brescia
|Italy
|19
|Emmanuel van de Blaak
|PSV
|Netherlands
|16
|Eric Garcia
|Barcelona
|Spain
|20
|Timothee Pembele
|Paris Saint-Germain
|France
|18
|Kerr Smith
|Dundee United
|Scotland
|16
|Luke Mbete
|Manchester City
|England
|17
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|Everton
|19
|Daan Dierckx
|Parma
|Belgium
|18
|Mateja Milvanovic
|Ajax
|Netherlands
|17
|Antonio Silva
|Benfica
|Portugal
|17
Left-backs
Left-back might well be the most difficult spot in the team to find a world-class player, just because of how few specialist left-footed full-backs are out there.
In Football Manager 2022, there are plenty of good options under the age of 21 who can flourish into top left-backs, left-wing-backs or even centre-backs.
|Player
|Club
|Nation
|Age
|Nuno Mendes
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Portugal
|19
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester City
|England
|20
|Milos Kerkez
|AC Milan
|Hungary
|17
|Noah Katterbach
|Koln
|Germany
|20
|Ben Chrisene
|Aston Villa
|England
|17
|David De La Vibora
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|18
|Luca Netz
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Germany
|18
|Grigoris Savvakis
|Olympiacos
|Greece
|16
|Liberato Cacace
|St-Truiden
|New Zealand
|20
|Alejandro Balde
|Barcelona
|Spain
|18
|Dennis Cirkin
|Tottenham Hotspur
|England
|19
|Aaron Hickey
|Bologna
|Scotland
|19
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|Canada
|20
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Roma
|Italy
|18
|Rayan Ait-Nouri
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|France
|20
|Tayo Adaramola
|Crystal Palace
|Republic of Ireland
|17
|Eneko Clemente
|Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|16
|Luke Daley
|Huddersfield Town
|England
|19
|Alvaro Fernandez
|Manchester United
|Spain
|18
Defensive midfielders
Defensive midfield is somewhere in FM that you need someone with strength, stamina and good reading of the game - so you might not want to entrust such an important role to such a young star.
In the modern game though, there are plenty of youngsters who can thrive at the base of a midfield. These picks are all specialist DMs - but they can just so easily slot into a more central position, too.
|Player
|Club
|Nation
|Age
|Abdoulaye Kamara
|Borussia Dortmund
|Guinea
|16
|Oliver Skipp
|Tottenham Hotspur
|England
|20
|Nicolo Rovella
|Juventus
|Italy
|19
|Romeo Lavia
|Manchester City
|Belgium
|17
|Marco Kana
|Anderlecht
|Belgium
|18
|Pedro Bravo
|America de Cali
|Colombia
|16
|Samson Tijani
|RB Salzburg
|Nigeria
|19
|Unai Vencedor
|Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|20
|Leighton Clarkson
|Liverpool
|England
|19
|Nohan Kenneh
|Leeds United
|England
|18
|Manuel Ugarte
|Famalicao
|Uruguay
|20
|Han-Noah Massengo
|Bristol City
|France
|20
|Bruno Gomes
|Vasco Da Gama
|Brazil
|20
|Fabian Angel
|Junior
|Colombia
|20
|Angelo Stiller
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|20
Central midfielders
Central midfielders might be the players with the most scope for development of any players on the pitch in Football Manager. A good CM could well be remoulded into just about anything - an attacking midfielder, a controller, a wide-man... perhaps even a full-back.
If you're playing a three-man midfield, you can afford to give a youngster a spot in the side every week. This is the heart of your side, so it makes sense to buy a wonderkid or two who will become the longterm spine of your team.
|Player
|Club
|Nation
|Age
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|Spain
|17
|Zidan Sertdermir
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Denmark
|16
|Burak Ince
|Altinordu
|Turkey
|17
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|France
|18
|Sidney Raebiger
|RB Leipzig
|Germany
|16
|Ilaix Moriba
|RB Leipzig
|Spain
|18
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Ajax
|Netherlands
|19
|Julius Beck
|Spezia
|Norway
|16
|Jude Bellingham
|Borussia Dortmund
|England
|19
|Pierre Deomoh
|Genk
|Belgium
|17
|Sandry
|Santos
|Brazil
|19
|Mohammed Diomande
|Nordsjaelland
|Ivory Coast
|19
|Pipi
|Real Madrid
|Japan
|17
|Gabriel Menino
|Palmeiras
|Brazil
|20
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|RB Leipzig
|Hungary
|20
|Charles De Ketelaere
|Club Brugge
|Belgium
|20
|Nico
|Barcelona
|Spain
|19
|Yunus Musah
|Valencia
|United States
|18
|Mustafa Kapi
|Lille
|Turkey
|18
|Charlie Patino
|Arsenal
|England
|17
|Mohamed Amine Essahel
|KAS Eupen
|Morocco
|18
|Alfie Devine
|Tottenham Hotspur
|England
|16
|Torben Rhein
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|18
|Unai Gomez
|Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|18
|Mateusz Bogusz
|Leeds United
|Poland
|19
|Jean N'Guessan
|RC Abidjan
|Ivory Coast
|18
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Stade Rennais
|France
|17
|Diogo Prioste
|Benfica
|Portugal
|17
Attacking midfielders
Attacking midfield is perhaps where you'll find the majority of wonderkids in Football Manager on any given year. Given that it's a luxury position in which many youth coaches play their best talents in the hope that they'll develop their technical abilities - and thus make them more valuable - you can move for quality teenage no.10s.
But if you're looking to build a side that might not accommodate a young, pass-heavy starlet, a lot of these players can be re-trained either to wingers or midfielders - some of these, too, are more like second-strikers who can become conventional centre-forwards in time.
|Player
|Club
|Nation
|Age
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|Spain
|18
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|Spain
|16
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Germany
|18
|Giovanni Reyna
|Borussia Dortmund
|United States
|17
|Antoni Milambo
|Feyenoord
|Netherlands
|16
|Yusuf Demir
|Barcelona
|Austria
|18
|Bruno
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|18
|Luka Romero
|Lazio
|Argentina
|16
|Matias Palacios
|San Lorenzo
|Argentina
|19
|Angel Gomes
|Lille
|England
|20
|Lazar Samardzic
|RB Leipzig
|Germany
|18
|Diogo Nascimento
|Benfica
|Portugal
|18
|Enzo Millot
|Stuttgart
|France
|18
|Florent Da Silva
|Olympique Lyonnais
|France
|18
|Andre Anderson
|Lazio
|Brazil
|20
|Yari Verschaeren
|Anderlecht
|Belgium
|20
|Pablo Torre
|Real Sociedad
|Spain
|18
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|18
|Enes Sali
|Farul Constanta
|Romania
|15
|Arder Guler
|Fenerbahce
|Turkey
|16
|Reinier
|Borussia Dortmund
|Brazil
|19
|Thiago Almada
|Velez Sarsfield
|Argentina
|20
Right-wingers
In the modern game, the vast majority of the right-wingers that you'll find will be left-footed - and often, left-footers tend to be more creative. Many of these players are capable of playing as midfielders but generally, these are the players who could well become the creative spark in your team for the next decade.
Be sure to analyse your stats in full to see what kind of player you have on your hands, though - there are plenty of goal-grabbing players in this lot, while there are some touchline wingers, too.
|Player
|Club
|Nation
|Age
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|Brazil
|20
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|England
|19
|Yeremi Pino
|Villarreal
|Spain
|18
|Brian Oddei
|Sassuolo
|Ghana
|18
|Renyer
|Santos
|Brazil
|18
|Angelo Gabriel
|Santos
|Brazil
|16
|Nico Wilians
|Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|19
|Julio Enciso
|Club Libertad Asuncion
|Paraguay
|17
|Shola Shoretire
|Manchester United
|England
|18
|Thhys Tel
|Stade Rennais
|France
|16
|Kaide Gordon
|Liverpool
|England
|18
|Ilias Akhomach
|Barcelona
|Spain
|17
|Raul Moro
|Lazio
|Spain
|18
|Jakub Kaminski
|Lech Poznan
|Poland
|19
|Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
|Toronto FC
|Canada
|17
|Isaac Lihadji
|Lille
|France
|19
|Zito
|Cagliari
|Angola
|19
|Juho Talvitie
|Lommel
|Finland
|16
|Fabio Blanco
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Spain
|17
|Ajani Burchall
|Aston Villa
|Bermuda
|16
|Cole Palmer
|Manchester City
|England
|19
|Fabio Carvalho
|Fulham
|England
|18
Left-wingers
Traditionally, left-wingers are interesting players in Football Manager. As mentioned, left-footers tend to be rarer and more creative than right-footers - making the majority of left-wingers nowadays attackers who can cut in on their right foot and score.
There are a fair amount of creative players too in this particular list, while players who are equally good with both feet tend to just be described as right-footed. As ever, make sure you analyse exactly what kind of player you're getting.
|Player
|Club
|Nation
|Age
|Rayan Cherki
|Olympique Lyonnais
|France
|17
|Ansu Fati
|Barcelona
|Spain
|18
|Nico Serrano
|Athletico Bilbao
|Spain
|18
|Naci Unuvar
|Ajax
|Netherlands
|18
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|Brazil
|20
|Roger Fernandes
|Braga
|Portugal
|15
|Sergey Pinyaev
|Krylya Sovetov Samara
|Russia
|16
|Francisco Conceicao
|Porto
|Portugal
|18
|Christos Tzolis
|PAOK
|Greece
|19
|Gabriel Veron
|Palmeiras
|Brazil
|18
|Antonio Nusa
|Club Brugge
|Norway
|16
|Jeremy Doku
|Stade Rennais
|Belgium
|19
|Ro-Zangelo Daal
|AZ Alkmaar
|Netherlands
|17
|Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
|Borussia Dortmund
|England
|16
|Alan Velasco
|Independiente
|Argentina
|19
|Octavian Popescu
|FCSB
|Romania
|18
|Jeremy Antonisse
|PSV
|Netherlands
|19
|Melkamu Frauendorf
|Liverpool
|Germany
|17
|Sylvester Jasper
|Fulham
|England
|19
|Amadou Diallo
|West Ham United
|England
|18
Strikers
Find a goalscorer in Football Manager and you've hit the jackpot.
Quite literally, in some cases, as you can sell them on. A good striker in FM will often mature in their mid-20s but if you can find one a little earlier, it's possible to keep the goals rolling for years to come.
|Player
|Club
|Nation
|Age
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|16
|Mason Greenwood
|Manchester United
|England
|19
|Lazaro
|Flamengo
|Brazil
|19
|Joao Pedro
|Watford
|Brazil
|19
|Luis Carbonell
|Real Zaragoza
|Spain
|18
|Sebastiano Esposito
|Inter Milan
|Italy
|19
|Matheus Nascimento
|Botafogo
|Brazil
|17
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham Hotspur
|England
|17
|Enrique Herrero Garcia
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Spain
|16
|Matias Arezo
|River Plate de Montevideo
|Uruguay
|18
|Ali Akman
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Turkey
|19
|Stewart Layton
|Liverpool
|England
|18
|Joe Gelhardt
|Leeds United
|England
|19
|Wilfried Gnonto
|Zurich
|Switzerland
|17
|Myron Boadu
|Monaco
|Netherlands
|20
|Liam Delap
|Manchester City
|England
|18
|Sala
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|18
|Karim Adeyemi
|RB Salzburg
|Germany
|19
|Darren Yapi
|Colorado Rapids
|United States
|16
|Lucas Gomes
|Porto
|Sweden
|17
|Andres Garcia
|Valencia
|Spain
|18
|Folarin Balogun
|Arsenal
|England
|20
|Brian Brobbey
|RB Leipzig
|Netherlands
|19
|Fernando Ovelar
|Cerro Porteno
|Paraguay
|16
