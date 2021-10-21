Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

Fans have been speculating about which wonderkids will be best-rated in Football Manager 2022, ever since the 2021 version of the game was updated in March.

While FM don't release the list explicitly, however, there are young players that we can expect to have extraordinary potential on this year's game, from their exploits in the real world.

DEAL! Save over 30% on FM22 pre-orders with this FourFourTwo code

While we can't be sure of which players to keep an eye on just yet, these are ones that we're tipping for big things on the game this time around...

Goalkeeepers

In Football Manager, goalkeeper is the one position that you want a little experience in - but if you can pick up a wonderkid, you might as well.

Given that keepers tend to mature later, your best best is probably to sign a keeper aged between 23 and 26 if you're playing the long game. Still, with these options all under 21 set to mature into formidable custodians over the next couple of decades of your save, it's worth having a young stopper or two in the ranks.

Goalkeepers Player Club Nation Age Maarten Vandevoordt Genk Belgium 19 Manuel Gasparini Legnago Salus Italy 19 Gavin Bazunu Portsmouth Republic of Ireland 19 Alejandro Iturbe Atletico Madrid Spain 18 Mikki van Sas Manchester City Netherlands 17 Alex Padilla Athletic Bilbao Spain 18 Lucao Vasco Da Gama Brazil 20 Cristian Atletico Mineiro Brazil 19 Ivan Martinez Castellon Spain 19 Charlie Setford Ajax England 17 Lucas Chevalier Valenciennes France 19 Alessandro Russo Alessandria Calcio Italy 20 Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro AZ Alkmaar Netherlands 17 Diogo Pinto Sporting Lisbon Portugal 17 Theo Sander Aalborg Norway 16 Francisco Meixedo Porto Portugal 20 Matheus Donelli Corinthians Brazil 19 Plamen Andreev Levski Sofia Bulgaria 16 Coniah Boyce-Clarke Reading England 18 Chris Brady Chicago Fire United States 18

Right-backs

If you take over an English side in FM, chances are your academy will have five right-backs ready and waiting for you, right?

All jokes aside, right-back is an interesting position of potential. There are naturally more right-footers than left in the game, leaving a clutch of footballers who were shunted out to right-back for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they're natural defenders not good enough in the centre - or maybe they're rapid wingers, capable of man-marking.

One thing to look for in the modern game: a midfielder profile now playing at right-back. Always look through the stats to see what kind of full-back you're signing.

Right-backs Player Club Nation Age Devyne Rensch Ajax Netherlands 18 Lucas Calegari Fluminense Brazil 19 Rodrigo Pinheiro Porto Portugal 19 Valentino Livramento Southampton England 18 Scott Jack Wolverhampton Wanderers England 18 Sergino Dest Barcelona United States 20 Josha Vagnoman Hamburg Germany 20 Kyriani Sabbe Club Brugge Belgium 16 Yan Couto Braga Brazil 19 Asier Grande Arenas Club Spain 19 Filipe Cruz Benfica Portugal 18 Malo Gusto Olympique Lyonnais France 18 Calvin Ramsay Aberdeen Scotland 17 Yari Stevens Gent Belgium 17 Joseda Valencia Spain 19 Tariq Lamptey Brighton & Hove Albion England 20

Centre-backs

Buy a dominant centre-back now and you can sort your team for the next 15 years. While many defenders on the game come with adjustment periods, however, it's more than possible that you can use a wonderkid as your third- or fourth-choice in defence.

And with a lot of centre-backs in Football Manager, versatility is your friend. Some of these lads might be able to fill in at full-back for you or even in defensive midfield, should you be trying to hold onto a lead.

Centre-backs Player Club Nation Age Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig Croatia 19 Tanguy Nianzou Bayern Munich France 19 Bright Arrey-Mbi Bayern Munich Germany 18 Wesley Fofana Leicester City France 20 Ethan Ampadu Venezia Wales 20 Alvaro Carrillo Real Madrid Spain 19 William Saliba Olympique Marseille France 20 Leon King Rangers Scotland 17 Nnamdi Collins Borussia Dortmund Germany 17 Leonidas Stergiou St. Gallen Switzerland 19 Kaiky Santos Brazil 17 Max Normann Williamson Levanger Norway 18 El Chadaille Bitshiabu Paris Saint-Germain France 16 Olivier Aertssen Ajax Netherlands 17 Andrea Papetti Brescia Italy 19 Emmanuel van de Blaak PSV Netherlands 16 Eric Garcia Barcelona Spain 20 Timothee Pembele Paris Saint-Germain France 18 Kerr Smith Dundee United Scotland 16 Luke Mbete Manchester City England 17 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton Everton 19 Daan Dierckx Parma Belgium 18 Mateja Milvanovic Ajax Netherlands 17 Antonio Silva Benfica Portugal 17

Left-backs

Left-back might well be the most difficult spot in the team to find a world-class player, just because of how few specialist left-footed full-backs are out there.

In Football Manager 2022, there are plenty of good options under the age of 21 who can flourish into top left-backs, left-wing-backs or even centre-backs.

Left-backs Player Club Nation Age Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 19 Luke Thomas Leicester City England 20 Milos Kerkez AC Milan Hungary 17 Noah Katterbach Koln Germany 20 Ben Chrisene Aston Villa England 17 David De La Vibora Real Madrid Spain 18 Luca Netz Borussia Monchengladbach Germany 18 Grigoris Savvakis Olympiacos Greece 16 Liberato Cacace St-Truiden New Zealand 20 Alejandro Balde Barcelona Spain 18 Dennis Cirkin Tottenham Hotspur England 19 Aaron Hickey Bologna Scotland 19 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich Canada 20 Riccardo Calafiori Roma Italy 18 Rayan Ait-Nouri Wolverhampton Wanderers France 20 Tayo Adaramola Crystal Palace Republic of Ireland 17 Eneko Clemente Athletic Bilbao Spain 16 Luke Daley Huddersfield Town England 19 Alvaro Fernandez Manchester United Spain 18

Defensive midfielders

Defensive midfield is somewhere in FM that you need someone with strength, stamina and good reading of the game - so you might not want to entrust such an important role to such a young star.

In the modern game though, there are plenty of youngsters who can thrive at the base of a midfield. These picks are all specialist DMs - but they can just so easily slot into a more central position, too.

Defensive Midfielders Player Club Nation Age Abdoulaye Kamara Borussia Dortmund Guinea 16 Oliver Skipp Tottenham Hotspur England 20 Nicolo Rovella Juventus Italy 19 Romeo Lavia Manchester City Belgium 17 Marco Kana Anderlecht Belgium 18 Pedro Bravo America de Cali Colombia 16 Samson Tijani RB Salzburg Nigeria 19 Unai Vencedor Athletic Bilbao Spain 20 Leighton Clarkson Liverpool England 19 Nohan Kenneh Leeds United England 18 Manuel Ugarte Famalicao Uruguay 20 Han-Noah Massengo Bristol City France 20 Bruno Gomes Vasco Da Gama Brazil 20 Fabian Angel Junior Colombia 20 Angelo Stiller Bayern Munich Germany 20

Central midfielders

Central midfielders might be the players with the most scope for development of any players on the pitch in Football Manager. A good CM could well be remoulded into just about anything - an attacking midfielder, a controller, a wide-man... perhaps even a full-back.

If you're playing a three-man midfield, you can afford to give a youngster a spot in the side every week. This is the heart of your side, so it makes sense to buy a wonderkid or two who will become the longterm spine of your team.

Central midfielders Player Club Nation Age Gavi Barcelona Spain 17 Zidan Sertdermir Bayer Leverkusen Denmark 16 Burak Ince Altinordu Turkey 17 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid France 18 Sidney Raebiger RB Leipzig Germany 16 Ilaix Moriba RB Leipzig Spain 18 Ryan Gravenberch Ajax Netherlands 19 Julius Beck Spezia Norway 16 Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund England 19 Pierre Deomoh Genk Belgium 17 Sandry Santos Brazil 19 Mohammed Diomande Nordsjaelland Ivory Coast 19 Pipi Real Madrid Japan 17 Gabriel Menino Palmeiras Brazil 20 Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig Hungary 20 Charles De Ketelaere Club Brugge Belgium 20 Nico Barcelona Spain 19 Yunus Musah Valencia United States 18 Mustafa Kapi Lille Turkey 18 Charlie Patino Arsenal England 17 Mohamed Amine Essahel KAS Eupen Morocco 18 Alfie Devine Tottenham Hotspur England 16 Torben Rhein Bayern Munich Germany 18 Unai Gomez Athletic Bilbao Spain 18 Mateusz Bogusz Leeds United Poland 19 Jean N'Guessan RC Abidjan Ivory Coast 18 Lesley Ugochukwu Stade Rennais France 17 Diogo Prioste Benfica Portugal 17

Attacking midfielders

Attacking midfield is perhaps where you'll find the majority of wonderkids in Football Manager on any given year. Given that it's a luxury position in which many youth coaches play their best talents in the hope that they'll develop their technical abilities - and thus make them more valuable - you can move for quality teenage no.10s.

But if you're looking to build a side that might not accommodate a young, pass-heavy starlet, a lot of these players can be re-trained either to wingers or midfielders - some of these, too, are more like second-strikers who can become conventional centre-forwards in time.

Attacking midfielders Player Club Nation Age Pedri Barcelona Spain 18 Gavi Barcelona Spain 16 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Germany 18 Giovanni Reyna Borussia Dortmund United States 17 Antoni Milambo Feyenoord Netherlands 16 Yusuf Demir Barcelona Austria 18 Bruno Real Madrid Spain 18 Luka Romero Lazio Argentina 16 Matias Palacios San Lorenzo Argentina 19 Angel Gomes Lille England 20 Lazar Samardzic RB Leipzig Germany 18 Diogo Nascimento Benfica Portugal 18 Enzo Millot Stuttgart France 18 Florent Da Silva Olympique Lyonnais France 18 Andre Anderson Lazio Brazil 20 Yari Verschaeren Anderlecht Belgium 20 Pablo Torre Real Sociedad Spain 18 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Germany 18 Enes Sali Farul Constanta Romania 15 Arder Guler Fenerbahce Turkey 16 Reinier Borussia Dortmund Brazil 19 Thiago Almada Velez Sarsfield Argentina 20

Right-wingers

In the modern game, the vast majority of the right-wingers that you'll find will be left-footed - and often, left-footers tend to be more creative. Many of these players are capable of playing as midfielders but generally, these are the players who could well become the creative spark in your team for the next decade.

Be sure to analyse your stats in full to see what kind of player you have on your hands, though - there are plenty of goal-grabbing players in this lot, while there are some touchline wingers, too.

Right-wingers Player Club Nation Age Rodrygo Real Madrid Brazil 20 Bukayo Saka Arsenal England 19 Yeremi Pino Villarreal Spain 18 Brian Oddei Sassuolo Ghana 18 Renyer Santos Brazil 18 Angelo Gabriel Santos Brazil 16 Nico Wilians Athletic Bilbao Spain 19 Julio Enciso Club Libertad Asuncion Paraguay 17 Shola Shoretire Manchester United England 18 Thhys Tel Stade Rennais France 16 Kaide Gordon Liverpool England 18 Ilias Akhomach Barcelona Spain 17 Raul Moro Lazio Spain 18 Jakub Kaminski Lech Poznan Poland 19 Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Toronto FC Canada 17 Isaac Lihadji Lille France 19 Zito Cagliari Angola 19 Juho Talvitie Lommel Finland 16 Fabio Blanco Eintracht Frankfurt Spain 17 Ajani Burchall Aston Villa Bermuda 16 Cole Palmer Manchester City England 19 Fabio Carvalho Fulham England 18

Left-wingers

Traditionally, left-wingers are interesting players in Football Manager. As mentioned, left-footers tend to be rarer and more creative than right-footers - making the majority of left-wingers nowadays attackers who can cut in on their right foot and score.

There are a fair amount of creative players too in this particular list, while players who are equally good with both feet tend to just be described as right-footed. As ever, make sure you analyse exactly what kind of player you're getting.

Left-wingers Player Club Nation Age Rayan Cherki Olympique Lyonnais France 17 Ansu Fati Barcelona Spain 18 Nico Serrano Athletico Bilbao Spain 18 Naci Unuvar Ajax Netherlands 18 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal Brazil 20 Roger Fernandes Braga Portugal 15 Sergey Pinyaev Krylya Sovetov Samara Russia 16 Francisco Conceicao Porto Portugal 18 Christos Tzolis PAOK Greece 19 Gabriel Veron Palmeiras Brazil 18 Antonio Nusa Club Brugge Norway 16 Jeremy Doku Stade Rennais Belgium 19 Ro-Zangelo Daal AZ Alkmaar Netherlands 17 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Borussia Dortmund England 16 Alan Velasco Independiente Argentina 19 Octavian Popescu FCSB Romania 18 Jeremy Antonisse PSV Netherlands 19 Melkamu Frauendorf Liverpool Germany 17 Sylvester Jasper Fulham England 19 Amadou Diallo West Ham United England 18

Strikers

Find a goalscorer in Football Manager and you've hit the jackpot.

Quite literally, in some cases, as you can sell them on. A good striker in FM will often mature in their mid-20s but if you can find one a little earlier, it's possible to keep the goals rolling for years to come.

Strikers Player Club Nation Age Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund Germany 16 Mason Greenwood Manchester United England 19 Lazaro Flamengo Brazil 19 Joao Pedro Watford Brazil 19 Luis Carbonell Real Zaragoza Spain 18 Sebastiano Esposito Inter Milan Italy 19 Matheus Nascimento Botafogo Brazil 17 Dane Scarlett Tottenham Hotspur England 17 Enrique Herrero Garcia Eintracht Frankfurt Spain 16 Matias Arezo River Plate de Montevideo Uruguay 18 Ali Akman Eintracht Frankfurt Turkey 19 Stewart Layton Liverpool England 18 Joe Gelhardt Leeds United England 19 Wilfried Gnonto Zurich Switzerland 17 Myron Boadu Monaco Netherlands 20 Liam Delap Manchester City England 18 Sala Real Madrid Spain 18 Karim Adeyemi RB Salzburg Germany 19 Darren Yapi Colorado Rapids United States 16 Lucas Gomes Porto Sweden 17 Andres Garcia Valencia Spain 18 Folarin Balogun Arsenal England 20 Brian Brobbey RB Leipzig Netherlands 19 Fernando Ovelar Cerro Porteno Paraguay 16

READ MORE

FM22 FORMATIONS The best formations and tactics you need to try

FM22 FEATURES Here's every new feature in FM22