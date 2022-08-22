Jon Dadi Bodvarsson blow for Bolton ahead of Aston Villa tie

Bolton striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second-round clash against Aston Villa.

The Iceland international, who came off the bench during Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday in League One, sustained a hamstring problem in training.

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has no other fresh selection concerns.

Defender Eoin Toal, midfielder Josh Sheehan and winger Lloyd Isgrove remain unavailable as they build towards first-team action.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard intends to freshen up his starting XI at the University of Bolton Stadium but will resist the temptation to make wholesale changes.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen, defender Calum Chambers and versatile former England international Ashley Young are among those who could be given opportunities.

Midfielders Douglas Luiz and Marvelous Nakamba and forward Cameron Archer are also pushing for their first starts of the season.

Summer signing Diego Carlos is out for the foreseeable future after rupturing an Achilles tendon in the recent win over Everton.