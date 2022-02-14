Liverpool report: Reds are interested in standout Aston Villa star

Liverpool are reportedly interested in adding Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey to their midfield in the summer.

According to the Daily Star, the Villan is on Jurgen Klopp's wishlist, as he looks to reshape his midfield. The Reds have a number of options in the centre of the park, including Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita – but arguably none of them are enjoying a season quite like Ramsey, under former Anfield central midfielder, Steven Gerrard.

With Klopp reducing the age profile of his squad, too, Ramsey would be another addition for the future. Elliott is still a teenager and already a prominent starter, while Luis Diaz, 25, was added in January. Another teen, Fabio Carvalho of Fulham, is expected to join in the summer.

Ramsey won't come cheap but he may well be most cost-effective than the alternative.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for 18-year-old Jude Bellingham, another midfielder with fantastic potential for the future. It has been speculated that the Borussia Dortmund star would be a nine-figure marquee buy this summer to improve the Merseyside midfield.

But Ramsey would be considerably cheaper. The 20-year-old has thrived under Gerrard this season with excellent interplay, a good engine and the ability to drive late into the box and snatch goals – which are all facets that will interest Klopp.

Ramsey is valued at £13.50m by Transfermarkt – but would cost considerably more money this summer after such a good season.

