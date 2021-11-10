Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola admits Barcelona are in a strong position to sign Raheem Sterling

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that he doesn't know if Raheem Sterling will go to Barcelona - but that the Catalan side will be able to lure him if he wants to go.

Guardiola managed Barca from 2008 to 2012 during their golden era, winning two Champions League titles and three LaLigas. He has always spoken in glowing terms of his former employers, since.

With Raheem Sterling linked with an exit, Spanish sides Real Madrid and Barcelona have emerged as potential destinations with the England forward admitting he would be open to a move overseas.

Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool for £50m and has become one of the defining figures of Guardiola's success at the club. The 26-year-old has become one of the best forwards in the world operating on both wings for City and has played an integral role for Gareth Southgate over England's last two international tournaments.

During last season, however, Sterling found himself out of the team at City, with Phil Foden developing and taking more minutes from him. There was talk about whether the Brent-raised attacker would be certain of a place in the England team over the summer, either, though he top-scored for the Three Lions in the Euros.

Despite his phenomenal international exploits, however, Sterling has started this season how he finished last and hasn't been a guaranteed starter for his club.

"Honestly I have no idea," said Guardiola when asked about the Catalan outfit's interest in his no.7. "I don’t know anything. Not that I would tell you anyway.

"If Barcelona are interested in any of our players, I am convinced that they can get them. Barca continues to be an attractive club, more than attractive.

"The city, the club, the history and this for the trainers, for the players always seduces a lot."