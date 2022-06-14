Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag's attacker shortlist features a familiar face

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag wants to be reunited with his former Ajax charge Antony at Old Trafford this summer, say reports.

The Dutchman left the Amsterdam club to succeed Ralf Rangnick last month, and he has a big rebuilding job on his hands after a disappointing sixth-place finish for the Red Devils in 2021/22.

United’s interest in Ten Hag’s former Ajax pupil Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona is well established, but The Times (opens in new tab) reports that another familiar face is of interest.

The Premier League side are interested in signing Brazil international Antony, who scored 12 goals in 33 games for Ten Hag last season.

The 22-year-old is one of several names on United’s shortlist of potential reinforcements for the attack, but they are yet to make significant progress over a deal.

That is because United are continuing to prioritise the capture of a midfielder, with talks for top target De Jong at an advanced stage.

Recent reports said that negotiations are ongoing between the Old Trafford hierarchy and Barcelona, but the English side are determined not to overpay for the playmaker. (opens in new tab)

Midfielders are urgently needed as Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata are all leaving the club this summer at the end of their contracts.

But a revamp of the forward line would also be welcome, and Antony is an intriguing prospect.

The youngster joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in July 2020 and made an instant impact, scoring 22 goals and providing 20 assists in 79 appearances over the last two seasons.

Antony’s impact in Amsterdam has seen his price tag shoot up, with Transfermarkt estimating that the winger’s value has risen from £16.2m to £31.5m in the last two years.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.