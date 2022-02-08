Manchester United transfer news: £12m fee agreed for Brazilian midfielder

Manchester United transfer news hasn't slowed down after deadline day – with a fee agreed for an Old Trafford misfit.

Andreas Pereira has sorted a permanent move to Brazilian side Flamengo, after a loan to South America with United receiving £12m for the player, who came through their academy.

Pereira was born in Belgium, has represented Brazil once at international level and has been a part of the senior United setup since getting his break in 2014. The son of former Brazilian professional footballer Marcos Pereira, it was Sir Alex Ferguson who convinced the club to sign the star when he was a youngster.

Over the years, Pereira has gone on several loans away from Carrington. Two consecutive seasons, the Brazilian moved to LaLiga – first with Granada and then with Valencia, where he developed sufficiently to return and win a place in the Red Devils' squad.

The 26-year-old has struggled in the Premier League, however, and in 2020, headed out on loan to Lazio, where he made 26 Serie A appearances. Pereira has been on loan in Brazil since last summer.

The windfall will be useful to United, who are reportedly planning a big summer of transfer activity.

Richard Arnold has recently stepped into a directorial role, with the club looking to target a new midfielder and Declan Rice being the main target.

