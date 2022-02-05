Manchester United plan incredible summer rebuild: Midfield overhaul with three major signings – including two England stars

Manchester United's midfield needs a serious overhaul – and it's long overdue.

This summer seems like it might finally be the time that it comes to fruition.

With a long-rumoured Paul Pogba move away from Old Trafford finally looking likely to end a frustrating stay in Manchester, United have an opportunity to fix what has consistently been the weakest part of their squad.

And should what has been reported come to fruition, then the Red Devils could finally have formidable midfield again next season.

According to ESPN, United will move for West Ham's Declan Rice, Leeds' Kalvin Phillips and RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara in the summer.

The overhaul wouldn't come cheap – only this week, David Moyes put Rice's price tag at well north of £100m – but with a new manager expected to be replacing the interim Ralph Rangnick, the club could be willing to open the chequebook.

Rice is also targeted by Manchester City and Chelsea, with the latter seen as the frontrunners for the England international.

There would be difficulty, too, in landing Kalvin Phillips. Both Leeds and Phillips himself may be sceptical of allowing one of the club's star players to move to a bitter rival, which could mean a premium fee.

That would leave Amadou Haidara, apparently the no.1 target for Rangnick – who will stay on at United as a consultant. He is being targeted by newly-minted Newcastle, but will have a transfer release clause active this summer, making him available for around £33m.

They're also linked today with joining the race for Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt – though they would have to beat Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea for his highly-contested signature.

