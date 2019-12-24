Morelos back after ban for Kilmarnock visit

Alfredo Morelos returns from suspension as Rangers prepare to welcome Kilmarnock to Ibrox on Boxing Day.

The Colombian, who served a one-match ban after being sent off against Motherwell over a gesture he aimed at the Fir Park fans while celebrating a goal, could be joined in the squad by Steven Davis (foot) and Jordan Jones (knee).

But defender Filip Helander (foot) remains out.

Kilmarnock have no fresh injuries following their weekend defeat by Motherwell.

Caretaker boss Alex Dyer will again take charge of the team following the sacking of Angelo Alessio earlier this month.

Defender Stuart Findlay (hamstring) and striker Innes Cameron (knee) are long-term absentees.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Flanagan, Tavernier, Barisic, Halliday, Polster, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Kamara, Arfield, Barker, Jones, Kent, Ojo, Morelos, Defoe, Stewart, Foderingham.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Johnson, Bruce, Del Fabro, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Sow, Burke, St Clair, Jackson, Hendrie, Koprivec.