Netherlands vs Czech Republic line-ups: Team news from the Euro 2020 second-round knockout
These are the Netherlands vs Czech Republic line-ups for Sunday's 5pm Euro 2020 kick-off
The Netherlands vs Czech Republic line-ups have been revealed, as we get our first Euro 2020 knockout game in Budapest.
The Netherlands got here by topping their group in style, scoring eight goals in total against North Macedonia, Austria and Ukraine.
The Czech Reoublic, meanwhile, finished second in a group that also included England, Croatia and Scotland.
The winners of this game will go on to play Denmark in the quarter-finals.
TV GUIDE Netherlands vs Czech Republic live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world
Netherlands vs Czech Republic line-ups
Netherlands line-up
GK Stekelenburg
RB Dumfries
CB De Vrij
CB De Ligt
CB Blind
LB Van Aanholt
CM De Jong
CM Wijnaldum
CM De Roon
FW Malen
FW Memphis
FULL TEAM Netherlands Euro 2020 squad profile: Best player, manager and past Euros record
Czech Republic line-up
GK Vaclic
RB Coufal
CB Celustka
CB Kalas
LB Kaderabek
CM Soucek
CM Holes
RW Masopust
AM Barak
LW Sevcik
FW Schick
FULL TEAM Czech Republic Euro 2020 squad profile: Best player, manager and Euros record
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.