Netherlands vs Czech Republic line-ups: Team news from the Euro 2020 second-round knockout

The Netherlands vs Czech Republic line-ups have been revealed, as we get our first Euro 2020 knockout game in Budapest.

The Netherlands got here by topping their group in style, scoring eight goals in total against North Macedonia, Austria and Ukraine.

The Czech Reoublic, meanwhile, finished second in a group that also included England, Croatia and Scotland.

The winners of this game will go on to play Denmark in the quarter-finals.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic line-ups

Netherlands line-up

GK Stekelenburg

RB Dumfries

CB De Vrij

CB De Ligt

CB Blind

LB Van Aanholt

CM De Jong

CM Wijnaldum

CM De Roon

FW Malen

FW Memphis

Czech Republic line-up

GK Vaclic

RB Coufal

CB Celustka

CB Kalas

LB Kaderabek

CM Soucek

CM Holes

RW Masopust

AM Barak

LW Sevcik

FW Schick

