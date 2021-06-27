Trending

Netherlands vs Czech Republic line-ups: Team news from the Euro 2020 second-round knockout

These are the Netherlands vs Czech Republic line-ups for Sunday's 5pm Euro 2020 kick-off

Netherlands vs Czech Republic
The Netherlands vs Czech Republic line-ups have been revealed, as we get our first Euro 2020 knockout game in Budapest.

The Netherlands got here by topping their group in style, scoring eight goals in total against North Macedonia, Austria and Ukraine. 

The Czech Reoublic, meanwhile, finished second in a group that also included England, Croatia and Scotland.

The winners of this game will go on to play Denmark in the quarter-finals.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic line-ups

Netherlands line-up

GK Stekelenburg

RB Dumfries
CB De Vrij
CB De Ligt
CB Blind
LB Van Aanholt

CM De Jong
CM Wijnaldum
CM De Roon

FW Malen
FW Memphis

Czech Republic line-up

GK Vaclic

RB Coufal
CB Celustka
CB Kalas
LB Kaderabek

CM Soucek
CM Holes

RW Masopust
AM Barak
LW Sevcik

FW Schick

