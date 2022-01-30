Newcastle agree fee with Brighton to sign defender Dan Burn

Newcastle have agreed a fee with Brighton for defender Dan Burn, the PA news agency understands.

Completion of the deal ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline would see Burn join full-back Kieran Trippier and striker Chris Wood as new additions to the Magpies’ squad made in the current window.

The fee agreed for Burn is believed to be in the region of £13million.

The 29-year-old, who spent time in Newcastle’s academy as a youngster, has been with Brighton since joining from Wigan in the summer of 2018.

He was immediately loaned back to the Latics before making his Seagulls debut in January 2019 in the FA Cup.

Burn has gone on to make 74 Premier League appearances for Brighton to date.

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is among the other players Newcastle have been linked with as they look to boost their bid for top-flight survival in their first transfer window under Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium.

Eddie Howe’s team are currently 18th in the table, a point adrift of 17th-placed Norwich with a game in hand.