Newcastle striker Andy Carroll could be rested after first start of the season

Newcastle will check on striker Andy Carroll ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Southampton.

Carroll made his first Premier League start of the season following a hip problem in the win at Sheffield United on Thursday night, so could be rested to the bench with Joelinton ready to come into the frontline.

American full-back DeAndre Yedlin (hip) has also stepped up his recovery, while central defender Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia) and midfielder Matt Ritchie (ankle) are long-term absentees.

Winger Sofiane Boufal continues to recover from stubbing his big toe on the kitchen table at home, but could be back in full training ahead of Sunday’s trip to the north east.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong is stepping up his rehabilitation from a hamstring issue which has sidelined him since the draw at Arsenal.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no other fresh injury problems following the midweek win over Norwich, but could freshen up his side with midfielder Oriol Romeu and forward Che Adams in contention.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Clark, Dummett, Willems, Fernandez, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Darlow, Schar, Krafth, Atsu, Longstaff, Carroll, Gayle.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Soares, Stephens, Bertrand, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Hojbjerg, Long, Ings, Djenepo, Gunn, Yoshida, Danso, Romeu, Boufal, Adams, Obafemi.