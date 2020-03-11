Norwich cut short Ralf Fahrmann’s loan deal

Ralf Fahrmann’s loan spell at Norwich has been brought to an early end, the Premier League club have announced.

The goalkeeper, who joined the Canaries from Schalke in the summer on a season-long loan, will now link up with Norwegian side SK Brann on loan until June 30.

Fahrmann played just three times for Daniel Farke’s team during his stay at Carrow Road, making one Premier League appearance in the 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace. However, the 31-year-old was forced off in the first half due to injury.

Norwich have Michael McGovern to provide back-up to number one Tim Krul for the remainder of the season, with the likes of Scottish youngster Archie Mair in the club’s development set-up.