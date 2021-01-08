Norwich City News and Features

Name: Norwich City

Founded: 1902

Home ground: Carrow Road

League Titles: 0

Instagram: @norwichcityfc

Norwich’s greatest moment came when they stunned European football by beating Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium in 1993. Domestically they have won the League Cup twice and have built a reputation as a “yo-yo club”. Celebrity cook Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones are joint majority shareholders of Norwich. Smith is renowned for her ‘Let’s be ‘aving you’ outburst during a game at Carrow Road in 2005. Their song "On the Ball, City", written in 1890, is the oldest football chant in the world.