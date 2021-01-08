Norwich City News and Features

Trending

Name: Norwich City

Founded: 1902

Home ground: Carrow Road

League Titles: 0

Instagram: @norwichcityfc

Norwich’s greatest moment came when they stunned European football by beating Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium in 1993. Domestically they have won the League Cup twice and have built a reputation as a “yo-yo club”. Celebrity cook Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones are joint majority shareholders of Norwich. Smith is renowned for her ‘Let’s be ‘aving you’ outburst during a game at Carrow Road in 2005. Their song "On the Ball, City", written in 1890, is the oldest football chant in the world.

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

Swansea City vs Norwich City live stream

Swansea City vs Norwich City live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Swansea City vs Norwich City live stream, as two of the top three meet for a crunch clash

Jurgen Klopp

Quiz! Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?

By FourFourTwo Staff

It's the ultimate manager quiz - how well do you know our friends in the dugout?

Norwich City v Middlesbrough live stream

Norwich City v Middlesbrough live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Buying guide Watch a Norwich City v Middlesbrough live stream, as the league leaders seek another three points

Emi Buendia

Arsenal transfer news: Martin Odegaard's loan move won't end pursuit of Emi Buendia

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mikel Arteta remains keen on Norwich City's Emi Buendia despite agreeing a deal for Martin Odegaard

FA Cup live streams: How to watch every fourth round game this weekend, from anywhere in the world

FA Cup FA Cup live streams are on BT Sport, the BBC and the FA Player this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

Emiliano Buendia

Arsenal transfer news: Norwich rule out January sale of Emiliano Buendia

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Canaries will not sell the Argentine this month as they target promotion

Emiliano Buendia

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners may have to pay £50m to sign Emiliano Buendia

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Gunners continue to be linked with a move for the Norwich playmaker

Will League One and League Two be suspended due to coronavirus?

By Louie Chandler

Another EFL season looks increasingly at risk midway through the campaign – so what action will they take this time around?

FA Cup live streams: How to watch every game this weekend, from anywhere in the world

FA Cup FA Cup live streams are on BT Sport, the BBC and the FA Player this week - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

