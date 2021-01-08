Norwich City News and Features
Name: Norwich City
Founded: 1902
Home ground: Carrow Road
League Titles: 0
Instagram: @norwichcityfc
Norwich’s greatest moment came when they stunned European football by beating Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium in 1993. Domestically they have won the League Cup twice and have built a reputation as a “yo-yo club”. Celebrity cook Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones are joint majority shareholders of Norwich. Smith is renowned for her ‘Let’s be ‘aving you’ outburst during a game at Carrow Road in 2005. Their song "On the Ball, City", written in 1890, is the oldest football chant in the world.
Latest about Norwich City
