Parker bemoans missed chances as Fulham held to draw at Charlton

Fulham manager Scott Parker bemoaned the goals that got away in the 0-0 draw at Charlton as his team missed the chance to close to within a point of the Sky Bet Championship’s automatic promotion places.

Parker was disappointed by his team’s wasted opportunities, especially a header by Michael Hector early in the second half that went wide.

But he praised the battling qualities in the absence of the injured Aleksandar Mitrovic and Anthony Knockaert that enabled his men to take their first point in an away London derby in seven attempts.

“The game was one or two big chances,” Parker said.

“It was a one-nil game if you take a chance. We had some good control so initially I was quite disappointed but it was our third clean sheet in a row and if you don’t win the game, you certainly don’t lose it.

“That is the biggest positive. I have sat here many times this year after having a lot of control and we have come away with a defeat because they have hit us on the break. I thought we looked pretty solid.

“We have got a lot of players injured and it was a game for a bit of attacking genius or flair or something a little bit off the cuff, which at this moment we haven’t got because of injuries at that end of the pitch.

“But overall I saw a team that is full of commitment and I can’t fault our effort tonight. It was just a shame we could not take those chances that fell our way.”

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer was equally pleased with his side’s fighting spirit.

“I thought we deserved a point,” he said.

“From start to finish it was a very professional performance. In the first half they had a lot of possession without hurting us and in the second half we came into it more and had a couple of chances and could have nicked the game.”

Bowyer also expressed his delight with the award of a new three-year contract.

“I’m over the moon but I would have liked it sooner,” he said.

“It has been dragging on over the past two years and I want to be part of building something at this club. I have great people around me, my staff are excellent and we all work hard.

“I’ve got fans who don’t stop singing and players who give me everything when they step onto the pitch, so why wouldn’t I want to be part of what is happening here?

“The new [ownership] group has come in and the chairman has said a lot of things that I like hearing so this is the place for me to be for the next three years.”

Bowyer hopes that the new regime will also mean new signings in what remains of the January window.

“The sooner we bring people in the better but they have to be the right people,” he said.

“The chairman has the list so it is in his hands, but I know January can be difficult.”