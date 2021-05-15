Rangers vs Aberdeen live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

Rangers vs Aberdeen live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday May 15, 12.30pm BST

Rangers will break the 100-point barrier in the Scottish Premiership if they avoid defeat by Aberdeen on the final weekend of the campaign.

This has been a sensational season for Steven Gerrard and his players, who were confirmed as champions for the first time in a decade in early March. Rangers also reached the knockout stage of the Europa League, but it is their performance in the Premiership that will live long in the memory of the club’s supporters.

Rangers are still unbeaten, having won 31 and drawn six of their 37 games to date. They are one match away from becoming only the third side in Scottish top-flight history to go through an entire campaign without defeat - and two of those came in 18-game seasons in the 1800s. Only the Celtic side of 2016/17 have not lost in a 38-match term since the beginning of the 20th century.

Rangers will also reach 100 points if they draw with or beat Aberdeen on Saturday. A win would move them up to 102, four short of the all-time record set by the aforementioned Celtic team managed by Brendan Rodgers. They will surely set a new record for the fewest goals conceded, though: Celtic shipped just 18 in 2001/02, but Rangers have let in 13 in 37 encounters.

Aberdeen have nothing to play for ahead of the weekend, having already secured a fourth-place finish. The Dons will enter the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League in the second qualifying round, which means they will begin next season as early as July.

Rangers, who will be handed the trophy after Saturday’s game, will be without Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Scott Arfield, Filip Helander, Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic. Aberdeen, meanwhile, will have to make do without Greg Leigh and Michael Devlin.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

If you're on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you've paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can't work out where you are and what you're doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

