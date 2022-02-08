Sadio Mane teases Liverpool exit, with "Put in the money and I'll come!" comment in AFCON aftermath

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been joking about leaving Anfield with his Senegal teammates.

But don't worry, Reds fans – the super Senegalese scorer is most probably joking, responding to teammate Pape Gueye's comment of joining Marseille, by stating, "Marseille, make an effort, put in the money and I’ll come! You have to pay the transfer and I’ll come!"

Mane is reportedly a Marseille fan – but the joke may seem a little close to home for some Merseysiders given current speculation, along with post-match comments that the 29-year-old made about his Africa Cup of Nations triumph being the most important title he's ever won.

Since buying Colombian star Luis Diaz, rumours linking the relatively out-of-form Mane with a move away from Anfield have been rife. The forward is yet to sort a new contract, with Mohamed Salah's coming first – and some fans have suggested Mane might leave this summer.

Other fans, meanwhile, have been surprised with Mane suggesting that AFCON is far more important to him than winning the Champions League or the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp. While understandable that such a title would be important to the Senegalese star, the honesty with which Mane has spoken has, to some, implied that he isn't bothered about the reaction that might have among Reds fans.

This is, of course, mostly conjecture, though. Mane has never stressed a desire to leave the club that he joined in the summer of 2016 and seems happy playing under Klopp – and of course an international title would come above anything he's won at club level, regardless of the club it was won with.

The supposed friction between him and Salah was non-existent during the AFCON final, too, with the pair embracing before and after the game.

