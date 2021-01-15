Sadio Mane News and Features
Date of birth: April 10, 1992
Instagram: @sadiomaneofficiel
Clubs: Metz, Red Bull Salzburg, Southampton, Liverpool
Country: Senegal
Signing fee: £34 million
Six months after making his senior debut for Metz, he joined Salzburg where consistent scoring over two seasons earned him a 2014 move to Southampton. Signing for Liverpool in 2016 made him, at the time, the most expensive African player. Now the Premier League's highest scoring Senegalese, in 2018 he became his first countryman to score in a Champions League final and winning the trophy the following year helped him become African Player of the Year.
Latest about Sadio Mane
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020
By FourFourTwo Staff
With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world
Is Takumi Minamino actually better suited to Southampton than Liverpool?
By Richard Jolly
Takumi Minamino has a chance to gain some Premier League experience at Southampton, but might actually be better off staying long-term
5 potential ways Liverpool could alter their attack to get scoring again
By Matt Ladson
Liverpool’s failure to score in their last three Premier League games represents their worst goal drought since March 2005 - Jurgen Klopp needs to find solutions fast
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.