Sadio Mane News and Features

Date of birth: April 10, 1992
Instagram: @sadiomaneofficiel
Clubs: Metz, Red Bull Salzburg, Southampton, Liverpool
Country: Senegal
Signing fee: £34 million

Six months after making his senior debut for Metz, he joined Salzburg where consistent scoring over two seasons earned him a 2014 move to Southampton. Signing for Liverpool in 2016 made him, at the time, the most expensive African player. Now the Premier League's highest scoring Senegalese, in 2018 he became his first countryman to score in a Champions League final and winning the trophy the following year helped him become African Player of the Year.

