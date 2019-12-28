Chris Wilder looks to secure new deals for Sheffield United trio - report

Sheffield United have been a revelation in the Premier League this season. While many predicted they'd be in for a relegation fight, they currently sit 3 points off Chelsea in 4th.

The form of three of their players in particular is due to be rewarded by manager Chris Wilder, as he hopes to ward off interest from other Premier League clubs - John Egan, Enda Stevens, and John Lundstram.

According to The Sheffield Star, Wilder has instructed the board to offer improved contracts to all three, after noting they had all received only nominal payrises after promotion from The Championship.

“This is a reward for two or three of them in terms of what they’ve done and there’s a core that we want to keep together," he said.

Lundstram's contract expires at the end of the season, but it's not thought that any of the three are looking to move on. Speaking this week, Stevens said he hopes the contracts are finalised "in the new few weeks," adding:

“There’s a great bunch of lads here, there has been over the the three years I’ve been here.

“We’re a tight-knit group and everyone enjoys coming into work.”

Wilder has also confirmed that he won't be part of the negotiating process himself, preferring to leave that up to the board, but has indicated that though Sheffield United may not be able to match the financial muscle of other clubs, that shouldn't be the only consideration the players should take into account when it comes to deciding their future:

"The agents will always try to get the best deal. I don’t have a problem with that, so long as it is realistic and in line with where we are as a football club.

“I don’t have the feeling that any of the players don’t see their future at Sheffield United. But as always in this day and age, they know what other players are getting in the Premier League and we’re not in a situation where we can compete with any of the clubs above us.

“I’m sure the players do take an interest in their careers but it’s sometimes a little bit annoying that, in the past, some of them don’t.

“Agents are part of the connection but the players should have the biggest say. I’m a big believer in that, even though sometimes it doesn’t happen."

