Sheffield United News and Features
Name: Sheffield United
Founded: 1889
Home ground: Bramall Lane
League Titles: 1
Instagram: @sheffieldunited
Sheffield United won their first and only English championship in 1898, nine years into their existence. In 1925 they lifted the FA Cup for a fourth time, their last trophy, although they could boast about conquering all four tiers after winning League One in 2017. Founder members of the Premier League, inconsistency and financial worries ultimately led to six years in the Third Division before Sheffield-born manager Chris Wilder led a charge back to the top flight. Past players include Tony Currie, Dane Whitehouse, Brian Deane, Paddy Kenny and Harry Maguire.
