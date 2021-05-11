Tottenham make contact with Roberto Martinez as search for new manager intensifies

Tottenham have made contact with Roberto Martinez as the club steps up its search for a new manager, according to reports.

Spurs relieved Jose Mourinho of his duties in April after the Portuguese’s 18 months in charge.

Ryan Mason has been placed in interim control of the first team until the end of the campaign.

Long-serving chairman Daniel Levy is keen to find a permanent successor to Mourinho sooner rather than later.

Tottenham have already missed out on Brendan Rodgers, Erik ten Hag and Julian Nagelsmann, all of whom have - either directly or indirectly - ruled themselves out of the job.

Graham Potter, Scott Parker and Ralph Hasenhuttl have been cited as potential candidates if Levy wants a coach with Premier League experience.

Martinez is also well versed in English football, having taken charge of Swansea, Wigan and Everton before becoming Belgium boss in 2016.

The Spaniard led Belgium to the semi-finals of the World Cup three years ago and will hope to win Euro 2020 with the country this summer.

And according to Football Insider , Spurs are considering Martinez as their next boss.

The report states that the 47-year-old is keen to return to the club game after the European Championship.

Martinez has apparently made a “huge play” for the Tottenham job behind the scenes.

The Spaniard has admirers at Spurs and is a contender for the position, which Levy was originally hoping to fill before the end of the season.

Martinez’s contract with Belgium runs until after the 2022 World Cup, but he could be in line for a return to the Premier League sooner than that.

His possession-based style of play would no doubt appeal to Levy after the widespread criticism of Mourinho’s cautious approach.

However, it is unclear how much compensation would be owed to Belgium if Martinez was chosen as Tottenham’s next manager.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Andy Robertson reveals his son’s favourite Scotland player – because it’s not him…

FEATURE Real Madrid and Barcelona's demise: The golden era of Spanish football is officially over

QUIZ! Can you name every team to win La Liga?