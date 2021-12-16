Tottenham report: Antonio Conte makes a transfer call – that proves Jose Mourinho was right all along about one player

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is reportedly set to make a seismic transfer decision which proves former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was right about one particular player.

Conte will loathe to prove Mourinho right at any costs, given the pair's fractured history of bitter digs but with the Italian ready to now send Dele Alli on loan, it seems like Jose was correct all along about the player.

Mourinho and Alli had a difficult relationship that began well before souring quickly. The attacking midfielder struggled during the Portuguese's testing time in north London, with the Special One reportedly keen on shipping the Englishman out on loan a number of times – including last season to Paris Saint-Germain.

In the end, Alli remained put, against his manager's wishes. Nuno Espirito Santo and now Conte have both tried to revive his flailing career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, now – and both have seemingly failed.

Alli will now be offered around to clubs on a loan deal this January, according to rumours.

Now 25, the Milton Keynes-born midfielder was one of the country's brightest young stars during his peak and a key man in Mauricio Pochettino's teams. Alli waned slightly towards the end of the Argentinian's era, before Mourinho came in.

Mourinho was effusive in his praise of Alli in Tottenham's Amazon All or Nothing documentary but criticised his work ethic. In the past two years, however, the England international has become a shadow of himself.

The low point for Alli came over the summer when a player who had become vital to Gareth Southgate and Roy Hodgson before at international level, was completely omitted from the England squad for Euro 2020 – with little surprise from onlookers.

It's thought that some overseas sides may well retain an interest in taking the midfielder on loan, while some Premier League teams might want to take a chance on Alli.

The 25-year-old has scored once in the past two seasons.