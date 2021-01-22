Dele Alli News and Features

Date of birth: April 11, 1996

Instagram: @Dele

Club(s): MK Dons, Tottenham

Country: England

Signing fee: £5million

Was just 16 when he made his debut for MK Dons and it was clear he was heading for the top. Tottenham made their move when he was still only 18 but even they would not have thought how instant his impact would be at the highest level. An England international who has played at the European Championships and World Cup, he hit the ground running and has regularly scored goals and made assists as Tottenham challenged at the top end of the Premier League.