Dele Alli News and Features

Date of birth: April 11, 1996
Instagram: @Dele
Club(s): MK Dons, Tottenham
Country: England
Signing fee: £5million

Was just 16 when he made his debut for MK Dons and it was clear he was heading for the top. Tottenham made their move when he was still only 18 but even they would not have thought how instant his impact would be at the highest level. An England international who has played at the European Championships and World Cup, he hit the ground running and has regularly scored goals and made assists as Tottenham challenged at the top end of the Premier League.

Latest about Dele Alli

Dele Alli

Tottenham transfer news: Daniel Levy behind Dele Alli’s failed loan move to PSG

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Spurs chairman decided not to sanction the England international's exit

Dele Alli

Tottenham transfer news: Dele Alli faces anxious wait with PSG loan set to go to the wire

By FourFourTwo Staff

The England international is hoping to seal a switch to the Ligue 1 giants

Dele Alli

Tottenham transfer news: No PSG move for Dele Alli unless a replacement is found by Monday

By FourFourTwo Staff

The clock is ticking for Alli's potential reunion with Mauricio Pochettino in Paris

Dele Alli

Tottenham transfer news: Daniel Levy reluctant to allow Dele Alli to join PSG

By FourFourTwo Staff

The England international continues to be linked with a move to the French giants

Jose Mourinho expects Dele Alli to stay at Tottenham

By PA Staff

Florian Neuhaus

Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho eyes Florian Neuhaus as Dele Alli replacement

By FourFourTwo Staff

The England international continues to be linked with a move to PSG

Alli

By PA Staff

Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: PSG still want Dele Alli despite Spurs rejecting three offers last summer

By FourFourTwo Staff

Dele Alli needs playing time and PSG, now managed by Mauricio Pochettino, remain keen to sign him this month

Dele Alli is injured says Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho ahead of Wycombe clash

By PA Staff

Dele Alli

Tottenham transfer news: Dele Alli asks Daniel Levy to allow PSG loan move as clubs disagree on terms

By FourFourTwo Staff

The England international has been frozen out by Jose Mourinho this season

