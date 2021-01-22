Dele Alli News and Features
Date of birth: April 11, 1996
Instagram: @Dele
Club(s): MK Dons, Tottenham
Country: England
Signing fee: £5million
Was just 16 when he made his debut for MK Dons and it was clear he was heading for the top. Tottenham made their move when he was still only 18 but even they would not have thought how instant his impact would be at the highest level. An England international who has played at the European Championships and World Cup, he hit the ground running and has regularly scored goals and made assists as Tottenham challenged at the top end of the Premier League.
Latest about Dele Alli
Tottenham transfer news: Daniel Levy behind Dele Alli’s failed loan move to PSG
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Spurs chairman decided not to sanction the England international's exit
Tottenham transfer news: Dele Alli faces anxious wait with PSG loan set to go to the wire
By FourFourTwo Staff
The England international is hoping to seal a switch to the Ligue 1 giants
Tottenham transfer news: No PSG move for Dele Alli unless a replacement is found by Monday
By FourFourTwo Staff
The clock is ticking for Alli's potential reunion with Mauricio Pochettino in Paris
Tottenham transfer news: Daniel Levy reluctant to allow Dele Alli to join PSG
By FourFourTwo Staff
The England international continues to be linked with a move to the French giants
Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho eyes Florian Neuhaus as Dele Alli replacement
By FourFourTwo Staff
The England international continues to be linked with a move to PSG
Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: PSG still want Dele Alli despite Spurs rejecting three offers last summer
By FourFourTwo Staff
Dele Alli needs playing time and PSG, now managed by Mauricio Pochettino, remain keen to sign him this month
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.