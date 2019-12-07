West Brom boss Slaven Bilic wary of threat posed by Swansea

Slaven Bilic expects a “Premier League” test when his West Brom side go up against Swansea on Sunday.

The two teams were relegated together in 2018 but Albion go into the game in a strong position to return to the top flight, while Swansea are just outside the play-off places.

But Bilic said: “There’s still a long, long way to go and we have to stay as we are, be even more hungry.

“They have a good team, they are unbeaten away, they can hurt you – not only by keeping the ball.

“They want to play but you can also hurt them. On paper it should be a very good game.

“They are a Premier League club and have that mixture of young players and some really experienced players who are proven in the Premier League.”

Forwards Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu have combined for nine league goals this season and will be key if the Baggies are to “hurt” Swansea as Bilic wishes.

He said: “We are scoring goals. For both of them their game is not only scoring goals, even when they don’t score they are part of the team who are creating chances and opening space for other guys.”

Centre-back Mike Van Der Hoorn will be tasked with containing the in-form pair and Swans boss Steve Cooper hailed the consistent Dutchman, ever-present in the league for the last 18 months.

Cooper told the club’s website: “Sixty-six games is a good return, so hopefully he can continue that because it means he is fit and playing well enough.

“Mike carries plenty of experience and plays in a position that does play a vital part in this type of league.

“We saw Mike and Joe Rodon have a good partnership at the start of the season. Obviously that had to stop because Joe got injured, but Ben Wilmot has come in and hit the ground running.”

Aldo Kalulu could return after three months out and Nathan Dyer is also available but fellow winger Wayne Routledge misses out with a calf injury. Albion are at full strength for the fixture.