West Brom News and Features

Name: West Bromwich Albion

Founded: 1878

Home ground: The Hawthorns

League Titles: 1

Instagram: @wba

West Brom play at the highest ground above sea level in England, The Hawthorns. The Baggies' only top-tier title came in 1920 but they have won the FA Cup five times, the last coming in 1968. In 2005, they became the first team to avoid relegation from the Premier League after being bottom on Christmas Day and have since jumped between the top two divisions. Former players include Tony Brown, Cyrille Regis, Brendon Batson, Laurie Cuningham and Bryan Robson.