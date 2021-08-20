West Ham United transfer news: Jesse Lingard move could be back on

West Ham could yet sign Jesse Lingard on a permanent basis this summer, after it emerged that the the attacking midfielder is still considering his future at Manchester United.

Lingard enjoyed one of the finest loan spells the Premier League has ever seen for the Hammers last season, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances as David Moyes' side came agonisingly close to qualifying for the Champions League.

Moyes - who managed Lingard during his time in charge at United - has made no secret of his desire to bring the 28-year-old back to the London Stadium.

And, with less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window, a move does appear to be a possibility.

According to The Times (via football.london), Lingard will think about leaving Old Trafford if he feels he won't be a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

And it's hard to deny that United's summer business - namely the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund - will have made an already tough job even tougher for Lingard in terms of forcing his way into contention for a regular place in the side.

But it rather goes without saying that United's loss would be West Ham's sizeable gain - and a fee of £25 million, as is being reported, could prove to be quite a bargain.

