WIllian explains Arsenal struggles and admits he is ‘far away’ from his best form

Arsenal winger Willian has spoken out about his poor form this season, explaining why the Gunners haven't seen his best.

Willian swapped west London for north in the summer, leaving Chelsea on a free transfer after Arsenal offered him a three-year deal. The Brazilian hit the ground running with assists on his debut away to Fulham but has since dropped off.

Arsenal find themselves 11th in the table, while Willian is now on the fringes of the first team. Bukayo Saka has taken his place in the starting line-up, since Willian was dropped from the team following a COVID-19 scare over Christmas.

“The first game was great for me, against Fulham, I felt I had a good performance and gave two assists," Willian told the Arsenal matchday programme. "And then, I don’t know."

“I’m always trying to do my best, sometimes things don’t go the way you want. You have to say it’s a part of football and a part of life. Sometimes you have good moments, other times you have bad moments, you have to learn from that.

“And right now, I know I’m far away from being at my best, but I’m determined to work hard and change this.”

Willian said that he’s held talks with Mikel Arteta and feels he still has the backing of everyone at the club.

“Of course, we talk about lots of things together, and I know I have his support. That’s great for me, and to have the support of the club, so what I can do is always work hard, give my best in training to try to improve myself. This is the only way to get back to good performances.”

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

TRANSFERS 5 things you need to know about Manchester United signing Amad Diallo

INTERVIEW Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson remembers crippling loneliness which ruined his Gunners career

QUIZ! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?