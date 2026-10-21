Como vs Manchester United faces ‘severe weather’ postponement risk and possible replay date in the Champions League

Manchester United's match against Como on Wednesday evening is in danger of postponement.

Manchester United’s trip to Italy in the Champions League, to face the Cesc Fabregas-led Como, is in danger of postponement.

In the 24 hours before kick-off, over 6cm of rain has been forecast. The match is set to be played this Wednesday evening.

As a result, the Italian Air Force National Meteorological Service has issued a ‘severe weather’ warning, indicating the potential for thunderstorms.

Will Manchester United vs Como be postponed?

Should the game be postponed, UEFA's regulations recommend the game to be played almost immediately after. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The match is still slated to proceed as planned in the 13,600 capacity Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia; however, the forecast in Italy is complicating matters. Only one stand at Como’s stadium is covered.

Rain isn’t enough to worry Red Devils boss Michael Carrick, who downplayed talks of the weather causing an issue for his side in the Champions League.

“No, nothing immediate from me,” claimed the Englishman, when asked whether he is concerned. “We’re used to the rain. We’ll make the most of it.”

UEFA’s protocol in the event of a postponement is outlined in Article 27 of the 2026/27 regulations, with Manchester United likely to face Como the following day.

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The regulations read: "If, on the day of a match, it is decided that the match cannot begin as planned or cannot be completed, the full match — or the remaining minutes — shall, in principle, be played the following day.

“This is without prejudice to any potential disciplinary measures. To this end, the home clubs must make all necessary arrangements to ensure that the required facilities are available and can be used."

While playing on Thursday is only guidance, not requirement, that potential schedule would benefit Manchester United more so than Como.

Michael Carrick's job is under serious threat ahead of his side's match versus Como. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Red Devils’ following game arrives against Bournemouth on Sunday, while Cesc Fabregas’ men will clash with Sassuolo earlier, on Saturday.

With the Red Devils having been bounced out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton in September, they would be available to play next midweek; however, Como will face Torino on Tuesday.

Manchester United have been in dire form; their last clash in Europe, versus Atletico Madrid, ended in flames after Lisandro Martinez, whose future at the club is dangerously uncertain, publicly slammed the club’s hierarchy.

Amid a string of torrid results, Carrick is now at greater risk of being sacked than any of his fellow 19 Premier League managers, but the Englishman confessed he is staying calm ahead of battling Como.

"I don't need any reassurance,” claimed Carrick. "It's pretty clear. I know the role, I know my responsibilities. I don't need anyone else to tell me that or tell me when it's going well or when it needs to be better. I know that myself.