How to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Live stream details and TV channels for Champions League 2026/27 clash
Enzo Maresca's side are looking to bounce back in the league phase
Watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens as Enzo Maresca's side look to bounce back from last Wednesday's home defeat by PSG in the Champions League 2026/27 league phase. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Date: Tuesday, 20 October
- Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 6:00am AEDT (Wed)
- Live Streams: TNT Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
City's much-anticipated clash with PSG fell flat rather quickly, as the European champions raced into a 3-0 lead inside 32 minutes on their way to a 4-2 victory.
Maresca's men start the night level on points with AEK, who beat LASK 1-0 in their opening league phase fixture before losing 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk last week.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens for free?
Unfortunately Manchester City vs AEK Athens is not being broadcast live for free.
Read on to find out how to watch the Champions League clash from anywhere in the world with a VPN.
Watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Manchester City vs AEK Athens. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.
Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
🔓 Unlocks TNT Sports
📺 Stream Manchester City vs AEK Athens from anywhere
How to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens in the UK
Manchester City vs AEK Athens will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.
The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.
Not in the UK? You need a VPN to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens on TNT Sports.
Watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens on TNT Sports
TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Manchester City vs AEK Athens. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).
How to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens in the US
Fans in the US can watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.
Outside of the US? Access your usual Paramount+ stream with NordVPN.
Watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens on Paramount+
Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with every match from every UEFA Competition available on the Essential package, which costs just $8.99/month — bargain!
How to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens in Australia
Viewers in Australia can watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 6:00am AEDT on Wednesday.
Not in Australia right now? You can still access your usual Stan Sport stream via NordVPN.
Watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens on Stan Sport
Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99 per month. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Manchester City vs AEK Athens and every other Champions League game this season.
Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Preview
Manchester City came up short in their first big test of the Champions League campaign, as they were torn apart in the opening 45 minutes by holders PSG at the Etihad Stadium last Wednesday.
The good news for Enzo Maresca and Co. is that this clash with AEK Athens should be far more straightforward as they look to move closer to the top eight of the league phase table, which would guarantee a place in the last 16.
City have already returned to winning ways on the domestic front, beating Ipswich Town 3-2 on Saturday to claim seven successive victories at the start of a Premier League season for the first time in their history.
Erling Haaland scored twice as he found the net for the eighth straight game for City before hobbling off, with the striker a doubt for Tuesday's game. Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic and Nico O'Reilly should also feature despite fitness concerns, but Antoine Semenyo is set to miss the next eight weeks with a knee injury.
SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27
AEK play an away match in England for the second successive week, having faced Shakhtar Donetsk at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday with the Ukrainian club unable to host games in their own country.
The Greek champions postponed their league fixture with Atromitos last weekend as a result, allowing them to stay in the country to prepare for the trip to City.
They travel to Manchester more in hope than expectation after conceding two late goals to lose 3-1 against Shakhtar, although their 1-0 win over LASK in gameweek one means they are on the same number of points as Maresca's men heading into this game.
AEK will need their big names to step up if they are to get a result against City, with Serbia striker Luka Jovic and Portugal veteran Joao Mario among their higher-profile players.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Manchester City 3-0 AEK Athens
City should be able to see off the Greek champions with little fuss.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.