NWSL Championship 2026: How to watch playoff semi-finals

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is hotting up, with four teams remaining in contention to win the Championship. Here an array of broadcast options that will allow you to watch the semi-finals from wherever you are in the world.

NWSL semi-final playoffs: Key information ► Washington Spirit vs Utah Royals: Saturday, 14 November - 5:00pm GMT / 12:00pm ET ► Gotham FC vs Kansas City Current: Sunday, 15 November - 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET ► TV & Streaming: ABC, Paramount+ (US) / TNT Sports, HBO Max (UK) ► FREE streaming: NWSL+ (excludes anywhere that has a broadcaster) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

The 2026 NWSL season began in March and is now into the playoff matches to determine which teams will reach the Championship match on 21 November.

After the quarter-finals last weekend, just four teams remain: Gotham FC, Washington Spirit, Kansas City Current and Utah Royals.

With plenty of live streaming options for the semi-finals, including FREE coverage in the UK, read on for all the information on how to watch the 2026 National Women's Soccer League.

NWSL playoff semi-finals free streams

The NWSL has its very own streaming platform, NWSL+, which is totally free of charge.

All that's required is a simple email registration. Geo-restrictions apply, so the game will be blocked for those in the US or anywhere that has a broadcaster for the matches.

Watching on the move? You can access your usual streams from anywhere in the world with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch the NWSL playoff semi-finals from anywhere

For the ability to bypass any geo-restrictions, and to stay as safe as possible when streaming content online, you should consider getting a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that protects you online by creating encrypted connections, and unblocks your usual streaming services by re-routing your device's IP address.

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How to watch the NWSL playoff semi-finals in the US

Fans in the USA can watch the semi-final between Washington Spirit on CBS and its streaming service, Paramount+ ($8.99/month).

The match between Gotham FC and Kansas City Current will be available on ABC and ESPN ($13.99/month).

How to watch NWSL playoff semi-finals in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch both play-off semi-finals on TNT Sports.

TNT Sports 1 will show Spirit vs Royals while TNT Sports 2 is the go-to for Gotham vs Kansas, while HBO Max (£30.99 a month) hosts the live stream.

How to watch NWSL playoff semi-finals in Canada

TSN are the official broadcasters of the NWSL playoff semi-finals in Canada.

Streaming access is available from CA$24.99/month.

The semi-finalists

Gotham FC

Jaedyn Shaw is a star player for Gotham FC (Image credit: Dustin Markland/NWSL via Getty Images)

The reigning NWSL champions finished top of the regular-season standings to claim the NWSL Shield for the first time. Led by head coach Juan Carlos Amorós, they are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back Championship titles since the league's introduction of the current playoff format.

Kansas City Current

Temwa Chawinga is a back-to-back NWSL MVP (Image credit: Tyler Staten/NWSL via Getty Images)

Kansas City enjoyed a strong regular season, finishing fourth in the standings before edging past Angel City 1-0 after extra time in the quarter-finals. The 2024 champions will be looking to reclaim the title, with back-to-back MVP Temwa Chawinga and Croix Bethune key to their attacking threat.

Washington Spirit

Trinity Rodman is a star player for Washington Spirit (Image credit: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The 2025 Championship runners-up finished third in the regular season and made a statement with a 4-1 quarter-final win over Portland Thorns. With Trinity Rodman leading the attack, they will be looking to go one step further this year after falling short in last season's final.

Utah Royals

Cloe Lacasse is a key player for Utah Royals (Image credit: Jim Sabo/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Utah are the surprise package of this year's playoffs, finishing seventh in the regular season before causing an upset and knocking out second seeds San Diego Wave. Having reached the semi-finals for the first time, they will be hoping to continue their impressive run and reach their first-ever Championship final.