NWSL Championship 2026: Semi-final preview, players to watch and predictions

The 2026 NWSL Championship is just two games away, with four teams remaining in the race for the title.

Reigning champions Gotham FC are still in contention after edging past Seattle Reign, while Washington Spirit, Kansas City Current and Utah Royals have also booked their places in the semi-finals.

With the final four now confirmed, two intriguing matchups await on November 14 and 15, as the teams battle for a place in the Championship match in Washington.

How did we get here?

The 2026 NWSL playoffs began last weekend with the top eight teams battling it out for a place in the semi-finals, following a regular season in which Gotham FC emerged as the team to beat.

The defending champions finished top of the standings to claim the NWSL Shield for a first time and secure the No. 1 seed, while Washington Spirit, San Diego Wave, Kansas City Current, Angel City, Portland Thorns, Utah Royals and Seattle Reign also booked their places.

ONWARD TO SEMIFINALS 🔜 More here: https://t.co/p0FdCNFCvM // NWSL Playoffs pres. by Google Pixel https://t.co/Y8hQnB9bVjNovember 9, 2026

The first three quarter-finals were all decided by a single goal. Utah Royals pulled off the biggest upset, beating second seeds San Diego Wave 1-0 to secure their first-ever post-season victory.

Kansas City Current also edged through, with Michelle Cooper converting an extra-time penalty to seal a 1-0 win over Angel City.

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Gotham also needed just one goal to overcome Seattle Reign, with an early own goal from Jordyn Bugg proving decisive.

Washington Spirit, meanwhile, delivered the standout performance of the round, sweeping aside Portland Thorns 4-1. Trinity Rodman scored twice, while Clara Luvanga contributed a goal and two assists.

The semi-final line-up is now confirmed, with Washington hosting Utah on November 14 before Gotham take on Kansas City the following day. The winners will meet in the Championship final at Audi Field on November 21.

Players to watch

Trinity Rodman is a star player for Washington Spirit (Image credit: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Gotham FC – Jaedyn Shaw

Shaw has been one of Gotham's most influential attacking players this season, leading the team with 11 goals and five assists. The 21-year-old can create moments of brilliancem, through her movement, dribbling or eye for goal. Having returned from injury to start the quarter-final against Seattle, her availability and fitness could be particularly important as Gotham look to defend their title.

Kansas City Current – Croix Bethune

While Temwa Chawinga will often steal the headlines, Bethune has also enjoyed an outstanding season at Kansas City, setting a new NWSL single-season record with 11 assists. The midfielder's creativity and ability to unlock opposition defences will be crucial against a Gotham side that conceded just 23 goals during the regular season. With two-time MVP Chawinga providing a constant attacking threat beside her, KC Current's attacking line is one to be feared.

Washington Spirit – Trinity Rodman

Rodman has been central to Washington's success this season, recording a career-best 12 goals and eight assists in the regular season. The forward carried that form into the quarter-finals, scoring twice and providing an assist in the 4-1 victory over Portland. Named an NWSL MVP finalist, she will be one of the biggest threats for Utah to contain.

Utah Royals – Cloé Lacasse

Lacasse has been one of Utah's most productive players this season, contributing eight goals and 10 assists in the regular campaign. Her ability to create chances as well as find the net will be vital if the Royals are to continue their impressive play-off run. The 33-year-old played a key role in their quarter-final victory over second seeds San Diego Wave, providing the assist for Kiana Palacios' winning goal and Utah will be hoping she can help them produce another upset against Washington Spirit.

NWSL Championship semi-final predictions

Prediction: Washington Spirit 3-1 Utah Royals

Utah have already shown they should not be underestimated, eliminating second seeds San Diego Wave away from home. Their defensive organisation and ability to take their chances make them a dangerous opponent.

However, Washington will be full of confidence after their emphatic quarter-final victory over Portland. With Trinity Rodman in outstanding form and the backing of a home crowd at Audi Field, they should have enough attacking quality to reach another Championship final...which is also to be played at Audi Field.

Prediction: Gotham FC 1-2 Kansas City Current

While defending champions Gotham finished the regular season with the league's best defensive record, conceding just 23 goals in 30 matches, Kansas City have the attacking firepower to trouble any side in the league.

Bethune's creativity and Chawinga's threat in front of goal will test Gotham's defence, while Kansas City's ability to score from different areas makes them particularly difficult to contain. Gotham's experience of winning on the biggest stage cannot be overlooked, but Kansas City have the quality to end the reigning champions' hopes of back-to-back titles.