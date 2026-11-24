Watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund for free from anywhere as the Premier League champions host the Bundesliga leaders in a mouth-watering Champions League 2026/27 league phase clash.

Mikel Arteta's side have already played one German giant this season, drawing 2-2 with Bayern Munich last month, and now face a Dortmund team who have made an excellent start to the campaign.

The visitors are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga and have won three of their four matches in the Champions League, putting them just one point behind the Gunners in the table. But, things don't come much tougher right now than a trip to last year's Champions League finalists.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund for free?

Amazon Prime Video currently has a 30-day free trial for new customers — allowing them to stream the game at no cost.

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Watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund from anywhere

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Watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in the UK

As mentioned above, Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT.

Not in the UK? Unlock your Champions League stream on Prime Video with NordVPN.

Watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund on Amazon Prime Video Prime Video comes with a 30-day free trial and auto-renews at £8.99 per month – or you can buy an annual subscription for £95. They will show one Champions League match every gameweek, with Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund this week's selected fixture.

Watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in the US

Paramount+ is the US broadcaster of Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund, which kicks-off at 3:00pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

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Watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund live on Stan Sport. The game kicks-off at 7:00am AEDT on Wednesday.

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Watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99 per month for a limited time. That plan includes Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund as well as every other Champions League, Premier League and Europa League game this season.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Preview

Arsenal head into the first of two huge home games without their first-choice goalkeeper, after David Raya injured his shoulder in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Newcastle United.

While the Spaniard is unlikely to be out for a prolonged period, it is a headache Mikel Arteta could have done without as he prepares for tonight's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund and Sunday's visit of Manchester City in the league.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will likely step in as the Gunners attempt to take a big step towards securing a top-eight place, having already gained 10 points from their opening four league phase matches.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Zubimendi are the only other injury absentees for a game in which Arsenal could equal Liverpool's English record of 13 successive home victories in the league phase/group stage. You would be a brave person to bet against them, with Arteta's side winning all six of their matches at the Emirates Stadium this season.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Dortmund arrive in North London with a spring in their step after returning to the top of the Bundesliga last weekend, courtesy of their 1-0 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Cologne.

Niko Kovac's side will be aiming to go one better than Bayern again tonight, after the Bavarians were held to a 2-2 draw by Arsenal last month.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last eight matches, but their most recent defeat came in this competition, when they lost 1-0 to Bodø/Glimt. They have since beaten Sabah and Real Betis in the league phase to get back on track.

Kovac is sweating on the fitness of former Aston Villa and Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and top goalscorer Serhou Guirassy, but will definitely be without Emre Can, Samuele Inacio, Justin Lerma, Giannis Konstantelias and Mussa Kaba due to injury.

FourFourTwo's Prediction

Arsenal 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

The Gunners' excellent home record and miserly defence points to a tight home win.