Arsenal vs Leeds United FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channels, preview as Premier League returns after international break

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds United for free as the Premier League returns after the international break with this Saturday-lunchtime clash at the Emirates Stadium. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The three-week pause arguably came at a good time for the Gunners, who suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent outing.

It means only one team arrive at the Emirates with an unbeaten record - and it's not the Premier League champions. Leeds have yet to taste defeat in the top flight this term, but this is their toughest test to date.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United online and from anywhere, including for free, in the first Premier League game after the international break.

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds United for FREE

You can stream Arsenal vs Leeds United for free in the US thanks to YouTube TV's 21-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.

Outside the US? You need NordVPN to access your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds United from anywhere

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📺 Stream Arsenal vs Leeds United

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United in the UK

Arsenal vs Leeds United is live on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform HBO Max will have coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Arsenal vs Leeds United on TNT Sports via NordVPN.

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds United on TNT Sports and HBO Max Arsenal vs Leeds United is one of 52 Premier League games that will be live on TNT Sports during the 2026/27 season. TNT Sports has its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, with plans that include TNT starting from £25.99/month.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network has live coverage of Arsenal vs Leeds United in the US. Kick-off is at 7:30am ET.

Remember: Use NordVPN to unlock your Arsenal vs Leeds United stream on USA Network.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Arsenal vs Leeds United on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 9:30pm AEST.

Not in Australia? NordVPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Arsenal vs Leeds United.

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds United on Stan Sport Stan Sport has gone down in price from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

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Arsenal vs Leeds United: Preview

Arsenal looked in ominous form when they began their Premier League title defence with four wins and three clean sheets, but then came the sobering trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners have had three weeks to stew on that 3-0 defeat, so it will be fascinating to see how they respond against a Leeds United side who have started the season impressively.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be desperate to bounce back in the week that he signed a new contract that runs until 2030, potentially taking his stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond a decade. It was a positive end to a difficult international break for the Arsenal boss, who saw several of his star players pick up injuries.

Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz look set to miss today's game, with Ezri Konsa doubtful and Declan Rice expected to be available despite withdrawing from England's Nations League camp. Defender Cristhian Mosquera is also fit again after missing the past five weeks with a hamstring injury.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide for Matchweek 6

Leeds boss Daniel Farke may have been sad to see the international break after his side looked in excellent rhythm in the opening month of the season, taking nine points from their first five Premier League games.

That included a 1-1 draw at Brighton in which they were perhaps unlucky not to take all three points, which should give the Whites confidence for their trip to Arsenal after seeing the champions wilt against the Seagulls.

This game signals the start of a tricky month for Leeds, who also travel to Sunderland and Bournemouth after hosting rivals Manchester United next Sunday, so Farke would surely be delighted to return to Elland Road this evening with their unbeaten record intact.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya is the Whites' only new injury concern after he suffered an ankle problem playing for France Under 21s during the break, while Harry Wilson remains doubtful having picked up a quad issue last month.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds United

We expect the Gunners to return to winning ways, despite Leeds' impressive start to the season.