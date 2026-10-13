How to watch Arsenal vs Lille for FREE: Live stream details for Gunners' first Champions League 2026/27 home game

Watch Arsenal vs Lille for free as the Gunners continue their Champions League 2026/27 campaign with their first home game of this season's competition. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Mikel Arteta's men began the league phase with a 1-0 win away to Napoli last month and will be confident of extending their perfect start at the Emirates, where they have not lost a European game since April 2025.

They face a Lille side who are managed by Davide Ancelotti, son of legendary boss Carlo, and boast 40-year-old ex-Gunners striker Olivier Giroud in their ranks.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Lille in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Lille for free?

Yes. Arsenal vs Lille will be shown live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, complete with English commentary, while you can stream the game via Virgin Media Play.

Abroad? You need a VPN to access your free Arsenal vs Lille stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Arsenal vs Lille on Virgin Media Fans in Ireland can watch selected Champions League games for free on Virgin Media, with four matches available on Virgin Media Two this week, including Arsenal vs Lille.

Watch Arsenal vs Lille from anywhere

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How to watch Arsenal vs Lille in the UK

Arsenal vs Lille will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Outside of the UK? Watch Arsenal vs Lille on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Arsenal vs Lille on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Arsenal vs Lille. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Arsenal vs Lille in the US

Fans in the US can watch Arsenal vs Lille on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch Arsenal vs Lille on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with all UEFA club competitions broadcast on the platform. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99 per month.

How to watch Arsenal vs Lille in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Arsenal vs Lille on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 6am AEDT on Wednesday.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch Arsenal vs Lille on Stan Sport.

Watch Arsenal vs Lille on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99 per month. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream Arsenal vs Lille and every other Champions League game this season.

Arsenal vs Lille: Preview

Arsenal had to fight back from 1-0 down to beat Leeds United on Saturday in their first game after the international break, but tonight's clash with Lille should be more straightforward.

The Emirates Stadium has been something of a fortress for the Gunners since they returned to the Champions League in 2023/24, with Mikel Arteta's side winning 15 of their 19 home matches in that time and losing just once.

The Arsenal manager has been presented with an unexpected selection headache after defender Piero Hincapie and midfielder Martin Zubimendi both suffered ankle injuries during a training session on the pitch after the 2-1 win over Leeds.

Neither player started Saturday's match but may have been in line for more minutes against Lille, with Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres among the other fringe players who could get the nod.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

The Gunners will come up against a familiar face this evening, as Lille striker Olivier Giroud returns to the ground he called home from 2012 to 2018.

Now 40, the Frenchman scored 105 goals in 253 appearances for Arsenal and was a popular figure during his time in North London, helping the club win the FA Cup three times.

Giroud started Lille's 1-0 win over Le Havre on Saturday but could make way for Ayase Ueda, who began the 3-2 home defeat by Real Betis in their Champions League opener.

That was a rare low point in a strong start to the season for the French side, who have taken 13 points from their first six games in Ligue 1 to sit second in the table.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Lille

The Gunners are very strong at home, so they should claim a comfortable victory.