Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City for free from anywhere, as the Premier League champions host their title rivals in a huge Super Sunday clash.

The Gunners are looking to move nine points clear of Enzo Maresca’s side as they continue their push to retain the Premier League title. Declan Rice misses out through injury, while David Raya returns to the starting XI.

Manchester City arrive at the Emirates Stadium without a win in their last four Premier League outings and will need a significant improvement in form to end that run. Maresca has once again opted for a midfield trio of Anderson, Fernandez and Bouaddi, despite the combination having struggled so far.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the Premier League online and from anywhere, including for free.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Team News

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Guimaraes, Merino, Odegaard, Tzolis, Madueke, Havertz

Substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Hincapie, White, Mosquera, Saliba, Eze, Gyokeres, Dowman, Lewis-Skelly

Man City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Bouaddi, Fernandez, Ndiaye, Doku, Haaland.

Substitutes: Rulli, Dias, Kovacic, Reis, O'Reilly, Allan, Foden, Samba, Lewis.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City for FREE

In the US, Arsenal vs Manchester City is available on USA Network which is free thanks to Fubo (1-day free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial).

Idman TV are also showing the game for free in Azerbaijan.

Outside the US or Azerbaijan? Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream so you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City from anywhere

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Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event has live coverage of this huge Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 4:30pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Arsenal vs Manchester City stream on Sky Sports via Proton VPN.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on Sky Sports Sky Sports will show a minimum of 215 Premier League games this season, including Arsenal vs Manchester City. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network will show Arsenal vs Manchester City live in the US. Kick-off is at 11:30am ET.

Remember: Use Proton VPN to unlock your Arsenal vs Manchester City stream on USA Network if you're away from home.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Arsenal vs Manchester City on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 3:30am AEDT on Monday.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Arsenal vs Manchester City.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99/month for a limited time. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game this season.

Tickets

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Arsenal vs Manchester City: Preview

Arsenal have lived up to their billing as pre-season title favourites and another three points against title rivals Manchester City this afternoon would further cement their place at the summit.

The Gunners extended their lead to six points last weekend, despite only drawing 2-2 at Newcastle United, as Brighton & Hove Albion and City both slipped up.

Arsenal then drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek as they failed to hold onto a lead for the second time in four days, which is unusual for a team whose success has been built on their rock-solid defence.

They could be boosted by the return of first-choice goalkeeper David Raya against City, after the Spaniard suffered a shoulder injury at Newcastle, while 16-year-old wonderkid Max Dowman is available again after serving a three-match suspension.

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The final weekend of November may be too early for must-win games, but this trip to the Emirates Stadium is surely must-not-lose for City.

After winning their opening seven league fixtures of the campaign, Enzo Maresca's side have suffered a dramatic loss of form and fell to three successive defeats before last weekend's disappointing 1-1 home draw with Fulham. They were then held 2-2 by Napoli in the Champions League in midweek as their woes continued on the continental stage.

A defeat against Arsenal would leave them nine points behind their title rivals, which is a considerable gap even before you consider how rarely the Gunners slip up.

Maresca at least almost has a fully-fit squad to choose from, with only Antoine Semenyo in the treatment room. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland is surely due a goal after failing to score in his last three league matches — he has never gone longer than four without finding the net in the Premier League.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City

The Gunners are formidable at the Emirates Stadium, while it is a tough ask for City to suddenly turn it on after their recent struggles.