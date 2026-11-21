Overview Aston Villa welcome Sunderland to Villa Park this Saturday, 21 November ⏰ Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun) 📺 TV & Streaming: N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) 🔓 Watch from anywhere: Get Proton VPN's Black Friday deal (just £1.99/month)

Watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland from anywhere as Unai Emery's side look to return to winning ways against the Premier League strugglers.

Villa conceded twice in stoppage time to draw 4-4 at Manchester United in their final game before the international break, which stretched their winless run to four matches.

Sunderland claimed a vital 1-0 victory over Chelsea last time out to climb off the bottom of the table, although they remain in the relegation zone.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland in this Premier League 3pm kick-off, online and from anywhere in the world.

Is Aston Villa vs Sunderland on TV in the UK?

Aston Villa vs Sunderland is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage of Aston Villa vs Sunderland, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual broadcast.

Watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Aston Villa vs Sunderland is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland live on Peacock, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to watch the Premier League clash on Peacock.

Watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month and will gain you access to Aston Villa vs Sunderland as well as a number of other EPL games this season.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland in Australia

Aston Villa vs Sunderland is live on Stan Sport in Australia. Kick-off is at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday.

Visiting the UK from Australia? Proton VPN can unblock your Stan Sport stream of the game.

Watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99 a month for a limited time. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game this season.

Tickets

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Aston Villa vs Sunderland: Preview

Anyone who watched Unai Emery's post-match interview after Aston Villa's 4-4 draw with Manchester United 13 days ago may have noticed that the Spaniard was not in the best of moods.

While conceding two last-gasp goals at Old Trafford was infuriating, it was also the latest in a string of frustrating results that have seen Villa drop six points from winning positions since the start of October.

They head into today's visit of Sunderland on a four-match winless run in all competitions and Emery will be desperate to change that as he reaches 150 Premier League games in charge of the club.

Matty Cash is sidelined after he was concussed on international duty with Poland, while Johan Manzambi's availability is in doubt having picked up an injury while away with Switzerland. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return to boost Emery's defensive options.

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Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris also has to deal with some key absentees, including striker Brian Brobbey and captain Granit Xhaka.

Those injuries are a major blow for the Black Cats, who secured only their second league win of the season against Chelsea a fortnight ago and will hope that result can be a springboard to climb out of the relegation zone.

They start the weekend just one point behind 17th-place Coventry City and now would be the perfect time to claim their first away victory of the Premier League campaign, having taken a single point from five games on their travels.

Le Bris will be boosted by the return of centre back Omar Alderete, who served a one-match suspension against Chelsea.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 3-1 Sunderland

Villa's home form has been strong recently, while the absence of Brobbey limits the Black Cats' attacking threat.