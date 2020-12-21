Sunderland News and Features
Name: Sunderland AFC
Founded: 1879 (as Sunderland and District Teachers' Association Football Club, became Sunderland AFC in 1880)
Home ground: The Stadium of Light
League Titles: 6
Instagram: @sunderlandafcofficial
Sunderland's three league titles in four years at the end of the 19th century were followed by three more and five runners-up spots, as well as a first FA Cup triumph in 1937. However, despite being nicknamed the “Bank of England” club for their post-war spending power, the Black Cats, barring a giant-killing FA Cup final victory over the mighty Leeds in 1973, have endured fluctuating fortunes since and currently find themselves languishing in League One.
Latest about Sunderland
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
Quiz! Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?
Posted
Football quiz Forget the giant killers - we're looking for killers in front of goal
Deadline Day: 5 signings who have something to prove at their new club
By Ed McCambridge
Deadline day may have been unusually quiet, but these five players got a move that could prove decisive in their careers
Will League One and League Two be suspended due to coronavirus?
By Louie Chandler
Another EFL season looks increasingly at risk midway through the campaign – so what action will they take this time around?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.