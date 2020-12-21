Sunderland News and Features

Name: Sunderland AFC

Founded: 1879 (as Sunderland and District Teachers' Association Football Club, became Sunderland AFC in 1880)

Home ground: The Stadium of Light

League Titles: 6

Instagram: @sunderlandafcofficial

Sunderland's three league titles in four years at the end of the 19th century were followed by three more and five runners-up spots, as well as a first FA Cup triumph in 1937. However, despite being nicknamed the “Bank of England” club for their post-war spending power, the Black Cats, barring a giant-killing FA Cup final victory over the mighty Leeds in 1973, have endured fluctuating fortunes since and currently find themselves languishing in League One.