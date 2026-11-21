In Brief Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest takes place on Saturday, 21 November Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun)

3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun) TV & Streaming: N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get Proton VPN's Black Friday deal to unblock your stream

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere as the Cherries aim to claim a club-record ninth successive win in this Premier League 3pm kick-off. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bournemouth reeled off eight successive victories before the international break, including a pair of eye-catching 3-0 wins against AC Milan in the Europa League and Manchester United in the Premier League. Next-up is Nottingham Forest, whom they haven't lost to since 2015.

Forest beat Manchester City 3-1 a fortnight ago and will be desperate to maintain their momentum after a difficult start to the season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in the 2026/27 Premier League online and from anywhere in the world.

Is Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest on TV in the UK?

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage of Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual broadcast.

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere with a VPN

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in the US

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest is live on Peacock in the US, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to watch the Premier League clash on Peacock.

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month and will gain you access to Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest as well as a number of other EPL games this season. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday.

Visiting the UK from Australia? Proton VPN can unblock your Stan Sport stream of the game.

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 AU$24.99/month for a limited time. That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game this season.

Tickets

Get VIP Bournemouth tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: Preview

Bournemouth's incredible run of form before the international break has put them on the brink of two club records ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Victory over Oliver Glasner's side would see the Cherries win nine successive games for the first time in their 127-year existence, while it would also be their fifth Premier League triumph in a row — another first.

Brazilian striker Evanilson has been key to that run of form, becoming the first Bournemouth player to score in five successive top-flight matches, while fellow attackers Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan found the net on international duty for France and Brazil respectively.

It could see Kroupi make his first start of the season, while midfielder Alex Scott is back in training and closing in on his return from injury.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

Forest's win over Manchester City last time out was only their second victory of the season, as Glasner's men finally found the cutting edge they have been lacking.

However, it will be tough to follow up that result against in-form Bournemouth, who they have never beaten in eight Premier League meetings.

Forest are yet to keep a clean sheet on their travels this season and may be without full-back Neco Williams, who suffered an injury on international duty with Wales, and Ivory Coast duo Ousmane Diomande and Ibrahim Sangare, who only returned from the Ivory Coast camp yesterday morning.

Xaver Schlager and Dan Ndoye are also doubtful, while Nicolas Dominguez and Callum Hudson-Odoi will definitely miss the trip to the south coast.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest

The international break may have affected the Cherries' momentum, but they should still have enough to beat Forest.