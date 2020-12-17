Nottingham Forest News and Features
Name: Nottingham Forest
Founded: 1865
Home ground: The City Ground
League Titles: 1
Instagram: @officialnffc
Under Brian Clough, Nottingham Forest became champions of Europe twice in 1979 and 1980 after only winning promotion from the Second Division in 1977. They finished third in the Premier League in 1995 but have not played in the top flight since 1999, having a three-year spell in the third tier. They have been in the Championship since 2008. Former players include Peter Shilton, John Robertson, Martin O'Neill, Roy Keane and Stuart Pearce.
